Preseason Preview, Fall sports

Cross Country:

The Barons Cross Country team enters a new era as this is the first year Coach Chad Young has held tryouts. Both the boys and girls team lost valuable runners from the class of 2019, such as Aidan Smyth, Emerson Hemely, Virginia Brown, and Abby Haas. After a promising tryout, Junior Jake McCarty seems to have taken the throne as the number one leader, but the season is long and the team remains wide open. In addition to McCarty’s success, Senior runner Joey Caizza-Blum also had an impressive preseason finishing second in the tryout and winning the Wootton scrimmage with a time of 11:12. On the girls’ side, another Junior, Emma Humphries has started out strong by winning the two-mile tryout and dominating against Wootton. “Although we have lost a few top tier runners, our team appears to be strong and able to maintain the school’s reputation.” says Senior Nico Altamar. “We also have a great senior class not only in terms of performance but also in leadership.” The team had two scrimmages scheduled, one against Wooton away and a second intra team scrimmage (B-CC vs. B-CC). Every year the cross country team is split up into two teams, the blue and gold teams, and is known as the Blue-Gold scrimmage. B-CC Cross country enters the regular season with a lot of hope and the preparation to support it.

Boys Soccer:

Boys soccer begins its season with hopes of glory once again. Two years ago, B-CC took home the state championship, but last year told a different story, losing in the early stages of the playoffs. With many new faces to the varsity team, they hope it can slingshot them back on top and reclaim the state title that was theirs not so long ago. The Baron’s soccer team lost a lot of their players from last year due to graduation. Junior fullback, Max Dupin says, “I think it’s hard to lose players that were a big part of the team but the rising seniors and underclassmen have to step up to fill the role.” After losing last year’s seniors, some players have had to switch positions. Defender, Jack Lavorel credits Senior Cooper Clendenin for making a change from forward to defender. With the preseason wrapped up, make sure to cheer on B-CC boys soccer at their first game against Wooton Saturday the 7th at 7:00 PM.



Girls Soccer:

Girls soccer had a great season last year competing deep into the playoffs. The team lost several important seniors and are looking to both juniors and seniors to find new leadership. “We have a lot of seniors on the team so they’re all stepping up and taking on new leadership roles,” said Junior Laila Nickleson.“We’ve also changed our formation around, having some players play in different positions.” The girls team looks to see if their new lineup can propel them to a deep playoff run. They hope to begin that run on September 7th vs Clarksburg.

Volleyball:

The B-CC volleyball team went on an amazing run last year, cut just short of states by powerhouse Northwest. They face new challenges after losing multiple college commits and other valuable members of the team. “We are definitely going to have to work hard to get back to where we were last year,” said Senior Natalie Ryan. “We lost some height, but we got some great new players, and from the little time we’ve spent together, I can tell it’s going to be a good season.” The new-look volleyball team faces off against Northwood on September 6th.



Field hockey:

Field hockey at B-CC is ready to have a great season as they look to push for a chance at the state championship. This team is by far the least impacted by the loss of the 2019 graduating class. Senior Jenna Kirsh describes it as, “well, we only lost two seniors so having most of our team come back is actually really helpful.” The seniors that left the team were valuable, but they see the benefits of having a younger team than last year. “We basically have two years of team bonding,” Kirsh continues. “We also have so many seniors this year which means we have all kind of stepped up to the plate and we all want to end our last season going to states.” The field hockey team is the first team to have access to the new field. The team is poised to make a state run. They kick off the season with the field opener, Friday September 6th at 7:00 PM.



Football:

Despite strong efforts, B-CC football has had a rough past few years, winning just one game in 2018, but the team now hopes to welcome the new field with a winning season. Football, in‌ ‌particular, has been hit hard by the seniors leaving and are preparing to fight together as a team towards a new start. Junior Perry Smith says, “on any team, the departure of seniors allows for younger players to take up leadership roles and step up on the field.” Football had a rigorous string of training, practicing up to six hours a day on the baseball field and in the gym. B-CC looks to have their offseason grind pay off as they travel to Magruder on September 6th.

Golf:

After finishing fifth in the state last year, B-CC golf aims to take the next step and bring home the state championship for the first time in school history. Senior, Rebecca Shiffman recently took a personal next step when she commited to play golf at Emory University. To prepare for the season Senior Nick Roberson has been working on his game all off-season and says that he “has so much confidence in the team this year.” Roberson, who won the individual state championship his freshman year, has his eyes set on winning the team trophy next. Along with Roberson, Senior Jack Porter has been turning heads, shooting a team best 38 in the first two matches. The Barons next golf match is September 12th at Hampshire Greens.





