AirPods Take Over

You walk into school and are instantly hit with the overwhelming amount of people wearing AirPods. Every turn you take, you run into at least ten people wearing them. Apple released AirPods, a wireless, cord-free in-ear headphones which changed the way people could listen to music forever. They were released on December 13, 2016 and priced at $159 without tax. In addition to being able to play music and take phone call

, they also have Siri, Apple’s digital assistant and the ability to detect taps and in-ear placement by using a physical user interface. This year it seems like the whole world got AirPods for Christmas with their popularity making them difficult to keep them on the shelves during th

e holiday season. Even the tag“#Airpods for Christmas” became one of the most trending on twitter, at first making fun of AirPod users.

Overnight, there became loads of funny memes stating that in order to be elite you need to have AirPods and if you have them you are automatically a rich kid. When we asked students at BCC their opinions on these wireless earbuds Erik Ter-Gabrielyan, a senior, stated that he uses them to “flex on broke boys” gaining a higher status from those around him. Other students like Lily Lester, a senior, believes “they’re kinda dumb if I’m being honest, like you’re paying more than one hundred dollars to have the same headphones without the wire”, comparing the regular wired EarPods being only $30 and the wireless AirPods being $159.

So at this point we’ve got to ask the main question. Are AirPods even worth the hype for that high a price? Senior, Emily Lewis‘, take on it is that “they are a more simple way of listening to music especially if you want to listen and charge your phone at the same time”. This is in reference to the new headphone jack apple made so that you can listen to music and charge your phone at the same time. She goes on to say that one of the differential benefits is that “regular earbuds can break after using them for a long time. AirPods just need to be charged”. This leaves us with one final question for our fellow B-CC students. Will you be investing in Apple AirPods this year?