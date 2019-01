A Correction from our Print Edition: “Civic Engagement” days not yet MCPS policy

In our December edition, The Tattler covered the MCPS proposed Civic Engagement policy (a policy which would allow students three excused “civic engagement”days) as if it were an already established policy. However popular and probable the policy might be, the policy is only proposed and still open to public comment (until mid Jan). The proposed policy is not establish MCPS policy as of publication. Sorry for any confusion.