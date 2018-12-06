Steph Curry Reacts to Brand Critique

Steph Curry, Professional Basketball Player who plays Point Guard for the Golden State Warriors, has had a major impact in the sport on and off the court since his professional start in 2009. Curry is seen as a role model to the aspiring youth basketball community not only because of his average 30 points per game and his multiple MVP achievements, but also because of his dedication to improving the game around the world.



Father of two young daughters, Steph has shown support for improving gender equality in basketball, seen in his written piece in The Players’ Tribune, where he describes how he wants his “girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures” and in his hosting of an all-girls “Stephen Curry Select Camp” last August.



Last week, a 9-year old girl in Napa, California named Riley Morrison was unhappy with the limited access she had to Curry’s popular “Curry 5” shoes as a young girl. Morrison put pen to paper and wrote Curry a letter asking for an expansion of sizes for his shoes that, to her dismay, she could not seem to find in girls’ sizes.



Riley’s Dad posted a picture of her letter to Curry on twitter, and within days, the picture went viral and grabbed the attention of Steph Curry.



In a handwritten letter, Curry apologized to Riley, assuring her that “We are correcting this NOW!”. The NBA star player wanted to make sure she “could wear [his] kicks proudly”, offering her a new pair of Curry 5s and promising to make her one of the first kids to get his new Curry 6 shoes.



The exchange between a young girl and her role model received national attention on all media platforms, as people around the country applaud a young woman trying to make a difference in the world of sports.



Curry concluded his message to Morrison, hinting to “something special” he has planned for International Women’s Day that he wants to celebrate with her. He captioned the photo “Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you! #MoreToCome”.

