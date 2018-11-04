Women’s Volleyball Carrying Momentum Into Playoffs

As the fall sports season winds down, the women’s volleyball team is only heating up.

The B-CC girls volleyball team had an extremely successful regular season, beating rival Whitman as well as taking out Sherwood and Wootton- teams that gave them trouble last year. After a 3-2 victory over Damascus, the Barons concluded the regular season with 14 conference wins- and 0 losses. The 14th victory was not only the conclusion of an undefeated regular season of league play, but also marks the start of a rigorous and unforgiving series that is all too familiar for the team’s seven seniors – the playoffs.

The women’s volleyball team has been on a marked four year improvement. Since 2015, their regular season record has improved every year: 2015 — 6 wins, 8 losses; 2016 — 10 wins, 4 losses; 2017 — 11 wins, 3 losses; 2018– 14 wins, 0 losses.

Now, there’s a new atmosphere among the team concerning the playoffs, as they have displayed their dominance over Montgomery County after an undefeated season. Seniors Jenna and Kyra Feinauer, Bella Fleeger, Malaina Galic, Sannah Schrijver, Elizabeth Sharkey, and Hanna Shine plan on going all the way their final season as Barons, and taking home the Maryland 4A State championship trophy.

