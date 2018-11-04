B-CC Football Falls to Whitman in Narrow Loss

The most thrilling game of the BCC Football season took place on Saturday, October 27th, when the BCC Barons nearly defeated the Whitman Vikings, losing just 16-13.

The two touchdowns were exhilarating, with do-it-all superstar Aness Belkhair recording a 99-yard interception returned for a touchdown and Mac Bucknor tacking on a kickoff return touchdown. The Barons’ defense was stout, keeping the Vikings offense to only 16 points.

The offense had a chance to win the game on the final drive, but were stopped inches short of the first down marker on 4th down, allowing Whitman to run out the clock.

Apart from the game, the biggest news was the lack of student representation- the student section consisted of four BCC students, one Whitman student, one BCC parent, Mr. Levine, and Mr. Robinson. Despite massive crowds this year at multiple games, BCC’s rivalry game, so meaningful and potentially dangerous that it can’t be played on a Friday night, yielded only a handful of students.

One cause of this may have been the BCC vs. Whitman hockey game the previous night, but the tiny student section was still shocking.

Nevertheless, those in the stands were treated to one of the most exciting game of the season.

