B-CC Students Protest Confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh



Protesters in front of the United States Supreme Court. Photo Credit: Beth Marans

WASHINGTON, DC, — Following the nomination and confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, numerous protests erupted all day Friday, October 5th and Saturday, October 6th, on Capitol Hill.

On September 27th, 2018, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate to accuse nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Following an FBI investigation advised by Senator Jeff Flake, Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday, October 6th. Several individuals and media sources questioned the thoroughness of the process.

Immediately after, extreme opinions were voiced from both sides. Citizens were welcome to exhibit their freedom of speech, and a few students from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School decided it was their duty to do so. Sophomore Nick Fellner “attended [the protest on] Monday, October 1st, which started at 4:30 outside the steps of the Supreme Court. It was carried out by a student led organization, MOCO for Change.” Even though “there were probably no more than 36 of us,” he felt it was his duty to participate and let his voice be heard.

One BCC sophomore, Kate Ward, who was in the Senate during the confirmation of Kavanagh, mentioned that while Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, was speaking, women began standing up and screaming about their personal sexual assault experience. According to Ward, “it almost felt dystopian because Mike Pence kept drowning out their voices with his gavel. The room was so quiet, and every scream of a protester echoed through the hallway.” It was a very powerful experience that she will remember for years to come.

Both students remarked that Kavanaugh’s presence on the Supreme Court is problematic for generations to come. They were very thankful of the ability to protest and make a difference, especially as teenagers.

