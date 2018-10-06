Fez Fridays- A Fresh New Club

The Fez Friday club was started this year by sophomore Lewis Sisler and debuted officially at last week’s club fair. The club has garnered a substantial amount of attention unexpected of such a new club for its unorthodox purpose: encouraging students to wear fezzes each Friday.

“The first time I wore the fez,” says founder Lewis Sisler, “was for my wizard costume on Wizard Wednesday for cross country.” Sisler, deciding he wanted to wear the fez more, quickly founded the club with hopes to inspire others to don fezzes. The fezzes, which come from eBay and Amazon, are now worn by the many members of the student organization.

The Fez is a short cylindrical hat made of red felt with a black tassel traditionally worn in the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe. The Fez was first introduced in the 19th century during the Ottoman Empire in Germany, and was added into their military uniform in 1826. During the 20th century it represented relaxation and luxury. In the Middle East and North Africa it is considered tourist apparel, and is worn by hotel staff.

The sponsor of Fez Fridays, history teacher Mr. Herner, was approached with the idea and agreed “I’d sponsor if I get my own fez hat”. Mr. Herner explained that the “founder’s dad used to be part of an organization that wore fezzes”, and that the concept for the club is primarily a renaissance of that. Mr. Herner keeps his own fez hat in his classroom, and enjoys sponsoring the club.

New club, Fez Friday, has brought forth an abundance of mixed emotions from the student body of B-CC. When asked about the controversial club, sophomore Will McCollum firmly declared that for him, the creation of the club, “does nothing but incite cultural appropriation.” Further pushing his feelings, McCollum said, “they’d get an Uber review of 2 stars.” And McCollum is not the only student who thinks Fez Friday has more negatives than positives. Many other students believe that the club is not giving an aspect of a certain culture the respect it should be receiving, with junior Jaden Wallach saying “the club is taking someone’s culture and shifting it into a bit of a joke.”

Although some students are not on board the Fez Friday trend, others did have positive opinions to offer up. Noah Messer, a freshman who attended his first ever club fair this past month truly enjoyed seeing clubs such as the Juggling Club and yes, Fez Friday, as they showed him how “unique and diverse [his] new high school is.” Another freshman, Harrison Denbo, shared the thoughts brought to light by Messer. To Denbo, Fez Friday, “adds something new to school, and makes Fridays just a bit more exciting.”

