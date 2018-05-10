5/9 Montgomery County Baseball Rankings

By Matt Cohen

While the playoffs in the IAC playoffs are already underway, the public school regular season has drawn to a close. Yesterday, I released a full playoffs preview and predictions article for the public schools, check that out here.

Thus, this marks the final rankings of the regular season before the playoffs get underway for both public and private schools.

In this week’s rankings, the top five remains the same, while some teams move around in the bottom half. No teams dropped out or were added this week.

1. Sherwood (17-1, Last week: 1)

2. Rockville (14-2, Last week: 2)

3. Damascus (15-2, Last week: 3)

4. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (13-5, Last Week: 4)

5. Georgetown Prep (15-6, Last week: 5)

6. Quince Orchard (11-7, Last week: 7)

7. Poolesville (9-7, Last week: 6)

8. Wootton (11-7, Last week: 10)

9. Whitman (10-8, Last week: 8)

10. Bullis (16-9, Last week: 9)