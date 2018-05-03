5/2 Montgomery County baseball rankings

By Matt Cohen

1. Sherwood (15-1, Last Week 1)

Sherwood suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Rockville 4-1. However, the Warriors bounced back with a 7-6 win over B-CC, a wild game in which Sherwood hit five home runs as a team, three from Michael Bouma. Bouma’s second home run was one of the furthest balls I’ve ever seen a high school player hit. Read more about that game here.

2. Rockville (11-2, Last Week: 2)

Chris Ribaudo was excellent against Sherwood, throwing a complete game and holding a potent Warriors lineup to just one run. Two days later, Matt McTighe took the mound against B-CC, and was dominant. Though B-CC came back with McTighe left the game, and won the game. Though even in losing, Rockville proved how strong their pitching is. Rockville also added a 2-0 extra inning win over Wootton today.

3. Damascus (13-2, Last Week 3)

Damascus has won six games in a row, including a 5-4 win over Poolesville and an 11-2 win over Gaithersburg today. In their six game streak, Damascus has won by at least six runs in all but one of the games.

4. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (11-6, Last Week: 4)

B-CC picked up a huge win over Rockville on Saturday. Thomas Baer was excellent, throwing all nine innings in the Barons’ 2-1 win. Drew Packs and Jamie Mills each picked up clutch hits for the Barons as they came back late in the game to win. That game marked the seventh win in a row for the Barons. Read more about that game here. B-CC battled back late against Sherwood, and got to ace Ben Vok, but came up short, losing to the Warriors 7-6.

5. Georgetown Prep (12-6, Last Week: 7)

After an inconsistent start to the season, the Little Hoyas are starting to hit their stride. Georgetown Prep had won seven in a row before dropping a game to Landon on Tuesday. Though with the IAC playoffs beginning this week, Georgetown Prep will certainly be one of the favorites.

6. Poolesville (9-6, Last Week: 5)

Poolesville suffered a surprising 8-3 loss to Quince Orchard this week, though they did get a fantastic effort from Brady Pearre on Monday as the Falcons bounced back. On Monday against WJ, Pearre pitched a no-hitter, striking out an absurd 14 hitters. Poolesville also beat a solid Einstein team today by six.

7. Quince Orchard (10-5, Last Week: NR)

QO is rolling at the playoffs approach. They’ve won seven in a row, with wins over Whitman, Gaithersburg and Poolesville. The Cougars play Sherwood tomorrow with a chance to add another resume building win as they are locked in a tight battle for the top seed in their section with Wootton and Gaithersburg.

8. Whitman (9-7, Last Week: 6)

Whitman has lost three of their last five games, falling to B-CC, Wootton and QO. The Vikings had been in position to possibly steal a one seed in their section if B-CC lost a step, but that seems unlikely now after dropping an 11-3 contest against Blair today.

9. Bullis (15-7, Last Week: 8)

Bullis has cooled off slightly, losing two of their last three, and dropping to 4-5 in the IAC. However, the Bulldogs are tied for the most wins in Montgomery County with Sherwood.

10. Wootton (10-6, Last Week: NR)

Like QO, Wootton has picked up some steam as the playoffs draw near. Wootton has won four of their last six games, highlighted by a win over Whitman. The only two losses in that stretch were Blair and Rockville.

Dropped Out: Gaithersburg, Landon

On the bubble: Gaithersburg, Landon, Blair, Einstein