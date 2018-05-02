Michael Bouma’s career day leads Sherwood to 7-6 win over B-CC

By Matt Cohen

“The heart rate is still elevated for sure,” Sherwood head coach Sean Davis said in the moments after his team’s win against B-CC. “That was back and forth, it was just like fighters trading punches. We were left standing.”

On one of the warmest days so in 2018, the ball was flying out of the yard at B-CC as the number one ranked Sherwood Warriors went on the road to face the number four Barons. In this wild game, Sherwood, led by Michael Bouma, held on to defeat B-CC, 7-6.

The two teams combined to hit seven home runs in the game. Bouma, a University of Maryland baseball commit, hit three of them.

“I’ve hit two, in like 12U, but nothing like this before,” Bouma said.

On the first pitch he saw in the game, Bouma swung a little bit under the ball, popping it up towards right field. The ball carried and carried, and landed on top of the batting cage in left field for a two run home run to put Sherwood up 2-0 in the top of the first.

Two innings later, Bouma stepped up to the plate again, and hit an absolute bomb. Bouma crushed a full count fastball deep to left center, over the first base side softball dugout, and if not for a tree that knocked it down, would have easily cleared Pearl Street.

For reference, if a tree hadn’t knocked it down, this is about where Bouma’s bomb of a second home run would have landed pic.twitter.com/3juVcYRw0y — Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) May 1, 2018

Oh. My. Goodness. Michael Bouma @mbouma12 just hit the furthest ball I’ve seen a high school player hit in a long time. Bouma hit a no-doubter to B-CC’s very deep left center field, clearing Pearl Street as well. At least 400 ft. That’s his second HR of the day. Sherwood up 3-0 — Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) May 1, 2018

“That one was perfectly on the barrel, I got all of that one,” Bouma said.

On his third at bat, Bouma left the yard yet again, hitting another lofted home run to left field. Bouma finished the game going 3/3 with a walk, three home runs, and four RBI.

“Every time he comes to the plate, there is a chance he is going to hit a ball very, very hard, and very, very far. He did it three times today. He had a special day,” Davis said.

Though while Bouma was dominant at the plate, B-CC was able to stay in the game.

After falling behind 3-0, the Barons fought back in the fourth inning off of Sherwood ace Ben Vok. Sophomore outfielder Joe Eisenberg led off the inning with a home run to right field. The rally continued in the, leaving two runners on for the Barons when Sebastian Mieses came to the plate. Mieses, a Mount Saint Mary’s commit, drilled a single to right field, driving in two, and tying the game at three.

In the fifth inning, Jamie Mills led off with a single, moved to second on a steal and to third on a passed ball. Eisenberg then laid down a perfect bunt, scoring Mills on a suicide squeeze to put B-CC up 4-3.

Bouma’s third home tied the game at four in the top of the sixth, and Sherwood jumped ahead, 5-4, on a home run off the bat of Michael Mbony, a West Point football commit, later in the inning.

B-CC tied the game at five in the bottom of the sixth as John Hemmer came home on a wild pitch.

Bradshaw Steeley led off the top of the top of the seventh for Sherwood with a double to center. Three batters later, Jake Becker, a freshman second baseman for the Warriors stepped up to the plate.

“I was just trying to do anything to get the ball in the outfield, get some green, help the team win. I just ran into it, and crushed it,” Becker said.

Becker crushed a line drive to right field, which carried over the wall for a two-run go-ahead home run.

“It was great, I’ve never felt something like that in my life before,” Becker added.

“He’s just been steady-Eddy. He’s been starting since about halfway through the season, and it’s just good at bat after good at bat. He squared one up today and it went over the fence. It was a great swing. His talent level, he’s super-advanced for a kid his age…It’s a no-brainer, he’s my second baseman,” Davis said.

B-CC rallied in the bottom of the seventh to cut it to a one run game, and got the tying run to third base with Mieses up. However, Sherwood’s Luke Cheng was able to get a ground ball to third, and preserve the win.

With the 7-6 win, Sherwood improved to 15-1, while B-CC dropped to 11-6.

“You’ve got work as a team,” Becker said. “You’ve got to come back as a team. You have to play as a team together and grind it out.”