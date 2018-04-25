4/25 Montgomery County Baseball Rankings

By Matt Cohen

Photo taken by Matt Cohen

Coming into the 2018 baseball season, Sherwood, B-CC, Damascus and Poolesville looked to be the top teams in the county. Sherwood has dominated its way to a 13-0 start, Damascus has quietly put together a solid resume, and B-CC is finally clicking.

Though there has been one team this season that came out of nowhere, and has surprised the entire county: Rockville.

Rockville, a team which finished 11-10 last year, but caught some momentum close to the end of the year with a trip the region final. They’ve bottled up the momentum, and have gotten out to a 10-1 record in 2018.

The Rams finished tied for fourth in their division last year, with a 3-4 divisional record. This year, they have gone 6-0 in the 3A/2A division, are clinched the division title. The Rams beat Damascus 6-5, and won the division by coming back against the defending 3A state champion Poolesville Falcons, and beating them 8-7.

Rockville takes a massive jump up the rankings this week, going from 10th last week, and not even ranked the week before, to the number two spots. Rockville has now won seven in a row, and added signature wins, plus a division crown, to a resume that had been weak beforehand.

1. Sherwood (13-0, Last Week: 1)

Sherwood was tested by Blair on Saturday, as the Blazers came back from five runs down to force extra innings. Though the Warriors bats responded in the top of the eight, and Bradshaw Steeley made a great play at third to seal the win. Read more about that game in my story for the Montgomery Sentinel here.

2. Rockville (10-1, Last Week: 10)

What a week for the Rams. Rockville beat both Damascus and Poolesville, and clinched the 3A/2A division. The Rams face Sherwood tomorrow, looking to bolster their resume even further.

3. Damascus (9-2, Last Week: 3)

In a big game for Damascus after losing to Rockville, Connor Manion led the Hornets on the road, and largely shut down a strong Poolesville lineup. The Falcons certainly made mistakes, but Damascus took advantage. Read more about that game in my story for the Montgomery Sentinel here.

4. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (9-5, Last Week: 4)

The Barons seem to finally be putting it all together after a slow start to the year. B-CC won a thrilling back and forth game against Whitman to pick up the team’s second win over a team ranked in the top five at the time. Read more about that game here. They’ve now won five straight, and clinched the 4A South division title with a 6-0 in division record. B-CC will play both Rockville and Sherwood in the next week.

5. Poolesville (6-5, Last Week: 2)

After losing three of four (though one via forfeit), the defending champion Falcons bounced back by destroying Blake, 25-7. Though despite being arguably the most talented team in the County, and returning the key pieces from their state title team, the Falcons don’t appear to have put everything together yet this year.

6. Whitman (8-4, Last Week: 5)

Whitman fell, barely, to B-CC last week. They’ve only played one game since then, a 9-4 win over Churchill. The Vikings are the only team to beat Rockville this season, a win that looks better and better with each passing game.

7. Georgetown Prep (9-5, Last Week: 6)

The Little Hoyas have won four game in a row to improve to 9-5. All but one of the wins came by five or more runs (and the other game was a four run victory). The only reason Georgetown Prep dropped a spot was Rockville’s rise of the poll.

8. Bullis (14-6, Last Week: 7)

Bullis was crushed by St. Albans on Tuesday. However, the Bulldogs did complete a sweep of Landon last week.

9. Gaithersburg (9-4, Last Week: 8)

Gaithersburg drops a spot after falling to Northwest in walk-off fashion. That was the second straight game the Trojans lost, after falling 7-6 to QO. Gaithersburg should bounce back with a game against Kennedy, but they still have Sherwood, Whitman, Damascus and Rockville on their schedule.

10. Landon (5-5, Last Week: 9)

Landon has struggled recently, as they are losers of three straight. Landon was swept by Bullis, and followed that up by dropping a game against Wilson, 10-4.

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: Wootton, Blair, QO