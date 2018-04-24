Elijah Wood impresses at UAA Dallas live period

By Matt Cohen

Photo by Adam Ayalew of Prep Hoops MD

B-CC point guard Elijah Wood’s national profile grew even bigger with a strong performance at the Under Armour live period in Dallas from April 20-22.

Already ranked in the nation’s top 70 overall sophomores by Rivals, Wood’s rating figures to rise with continued impressive play.

Wood is playing with Team Thrill this summer, and posted this highlight video of the start he has gotten off to with the team.

In Dallas, Wood played for coaches from numerous top Division I programs including North Carolina, Michigan, Wichita State, West Virginia, Purdue, Oregon, South Carolina, Tulane, UConn, Oklahoma, Xavier, Pittsburgh and SMU.

Wood noted a game against a team from Oklahoma where he scored 18 points on six three pointers. The stellar performance earned him even more attention. Wood told me that UConn was “very interested” after that game, and that coaches from Oklahoma State and N.C. State both talked to him. Wood also said other schools got in contact with B-CC assistant coach Brandon Howell after that game.

In addition, Wood received an offer from Long Beach State on the spot after one of his games in Dallas.

Though with all the attention Wood is getting from top programs, the pressure isn’t getting to him. “You can’t really feel any pressure, cause it will take you over,” Wood said. “You won’t be able to do what you could fully do if you just stay focused.”

The offer from Long Beach State is the 18th Wood has received. His other 17 offers are: Kansas State, Auburn, DePaul, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Hampton, Norfolk State, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, St. John’s, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, UNLV and USF.

Back in March, Howell told me schools like Kentucky, Maryland, Georgetown and Purdue had interest in Wood. Purdue is the only school from that list that watched Wood in Dallas. The Boilermakes have had interest in Wood for months, but have not made a scholarship offer. Though many of the schools that watched Wood in Dallas were ones that appear relatively new players in the sweepstakes for the four-star guard.

Wood has visited West Virginia, which also watched him in Dallas.

However, while Wood didn’t say this was his best performance, he certainly impressed many college coaches, and his list of offers is sure to grow.