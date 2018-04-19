4/19 Montgomery County Baseball Rankings

By Matt Cohen

1. Sherwood

Sherwood is Montgomery County’s top team, and it isn’t all that close. The Warriors boast a perfect 11-0 record, and have an impressive resume. They have beaten five teams ranked in the top 10 at the time. Over the weekend, though against a poor Northwood team, Bradshaw Steeley tossed a perfect game. Between a dominant pitching staff, and a lineup loaded with pop, this is the team to beat.

2. Poolesville

After losing two in a row to B-CC and Sherwood, the Falcons have bounced back. The Falcons have won four of their last five games. In a battle of defending state champions, Poolesville dominated Northwest, beating them 14-4.

3. Damascus

The Hornets have won seven of their last eight games, and have improved their record to 8-2. Damascus dropped a game to an up-and-coming Rockville team, but the Hornets remain one of the County’s best teams ahead of a game against Poolesville on Monday.

4. Bethesda-Chevy Chase

After a rocky start the season, the Barons seem to finally be clicking. They’ve won three straight games after blowing an 11-2 lead against Paint Branch last week. B-CC has won in blow out fashion in each game during its three game win streak. They’ll face Whitman tomorrow.

5. Whitman

An offensive outburst and a strong pitching performance led Whitman to a big win over Walter Johnson. They’ve won five in a row, with wins over Einstein and Rockville. They face B-CC on Friday, and have a 7-3 record.

6. Georgetown Prep

Georgetown Prep impressed in a 4-0 victory over St. Albans last week. However, the Little Hoyas split a double-header with Mount Saint Joseph’s, losing the first game 7-5 before winning the second 10-6. Georgetown Prep is talented, but has been inconsistent this season.

7. Bullis

Bullis has won three games in a row, adding a win over Landon to their resume. The Bulldogs beat Glenelg Country School 25-2 on Saturday, and have a 13-5 record. Bullis has been one of the biggest surprises of the season thus far.

8. Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg has impressed to start the season, jumping out to an 8-2 record. Their best win came in a 13-10 victory over Walter Johnson. The Trojans also have a win over Wootton. However, despite a strong record, the Trojans haven’t played the most challenging schedule. That changes when Sherwood visits on Tuesday.

9. Landon

Landon falls this week after dropping a game to Bullis, losing 14-9. Like Georgetown Prep, the Bears have talent, but remain inconsistent, sitting just above a .500 record.

10. Rockville

Maybe the biggest surprise of the early season, Rockville makes their first appearance in the rankings with a 7-1 record. The Rams proved that they are for real by beating Damascus, though otherwise, they haven’t played a very tough schedule. The Rams play Poolesville on Friday.