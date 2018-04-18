Sherwood star first baseman Michael Bouma commits to Maryland

It was a decision that made a dream come true.

Michael Bouma, the star 2019 first baseman for the Sherwood Warriors has made his college decision, he’ll be playing for the University of Maryland.

I am extremely excited and blessed to say I have verbally committed to continue my baseball and academic career at the University Of Maryland. Thank you to all my family and friends that have helped me along the way. Couldn’t have done it with out you! 🐢 #UMD23 #GOTERPS #B1G pic.twitter.com/U6v9h6AZHy — Michael Bouma (@mbouma12) April 18, 2018

“No place I’d rather be than University of Maryland,” Bouma said.

Bouma said that playing at Maryland was a dream a for him. Now, that dream has become reality. Maryland was the easily the top school Bouma wanted to play for. “I chose Maryland because it’s my home state, and it’s always been a dream to play there,” Bouma said.

In addition to Maryland, Towson showed interest in the Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches preseason all-state selection. However, “Maryland was just the top of them all,” Bouma said.

Bouma burst onto the scene in his freshman year at Sherwood, earning rookie of the year honors from The Washington Post. “Poised to become one of the county’s biggest stars,” was written at the time.

Bouma certainly did become one of the biggest stars not just in Montgomery County, but in the state. He went on from there to become one of the most dominant hitters in Maryland.

This season, he leads a red-hot Sherwood team with an 11-0 record. Bouma is hitting .480 as of April 17. He has five singles, five doubles, a triple and a home run in 25 at bats this season. In addition, Bouma has driven in 15 runs, the most on the team, and he has scored 13 times. Bouma is slugging .880 and boasts an incredible 1.485 OPS.

Maryland will be getting a power hitting first baseman who is consistently a tough out. Bouma rarely strikes out, only doing so four times in 38 total plate appearances.

Other schools looked to land the Sherwood star, but at the end of the day for Bouma, playing at Maryland allowed him to live out a dream. Frankly, there wasn’t much competition for Bouma to work through, being a Terp just meant too much.