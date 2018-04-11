Baseball Season Conflicts with Constriction

By: Emma Corcoran, Ana Curic, Amelia Dewell, and Nick Fellner

On March 27th, the baseball season took off with a bang, reclaiming the B-CC fields after months of heavy construction.

The fields had previously been covered up and unavailable to the teams. Builders have been working hard to ensure the availability of different areas of the school, finishing the fields just in time. It was vital for the ground to be prepped and the area fixed so that the season would run smoothly. The bleachers have been installed for the fans, utilizing space that was previously not available. Different sitting areas have been moved around to accommodate the continuing construction.

The noisy construction has been a large obstacle at practices, but both students and builders are doing everything they can to stay out of each other’s way. While it has been a long time going on the construction, access is slowly opening up to students, and the builders working around the clock to finish.