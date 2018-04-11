B-CC’s SAVE Club Will be Hosting a Guest Speaker

By: Emma Fairbanks-Lee, Adila Sebastian, Fiona Kelleher and Nicholas Roberson

On April 18th, the SAVE(Students Aiding Victims of Environmental Emergencies) Club will be hosting a guest speaker in room C214. SAVE is a club founded by Hayden Renaghan, a sophomore at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, to help aid victims of natural disasters.

The speaker, Jeanette Morelan, is a development and communications associate at World Central Kitchen, an organization made up of chefs creating solutions for hunger, poverty, health, education, jobs, and social enterprise. She will be discussing how she got involved with World Central Kitchen, and what her job there entails. She will also discuss what they have been doing to help the victims in Puerto Rico after the recent hurricane, and how students can get involved.

SAVE originally started as Hayden Renaghan’s Middle Years Program Project and was developed into a club that joined students together who were looking for an opportunity to make a change. Arjun Akwei, a sophomore and club member, says that “…this club has made students really excited about what they are doing and mobilizing students to create the change and progress that people desperately need.”

The club is very excited to be given the opportunity to host a guest speaker, and hopes that it helps draw in new members.