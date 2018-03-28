3/28 Montgomery County Baseball Rankings

By Matt Cohen

1. Poolesville

Poolesville started off its season with a 8-1 win over Richard Montgomery. Brady Pearre was excellent in that game, with striking out 14 hitters, while notching two hits.

2. Sherwood

Sherwood holds steady at the two spot despite picking up wins over two teams ranked in the preseason top 10. The Warriors defeated then #7 Northwest 10-0, as Ben Vok threw a complete game shutout, and they defeated then #4 B-CC 5-4.

3. Bethesda-Chevy Chase

B-CC split a double header to kick off its season, defeating then #7 Northwest 10-3, but losing to #2 Sherwood 5-4. Brendan Hughes recorded his first varsity win with a complete game against Northwest.

4. Georgetown Prep

The Little Hoyas have started the season with a 3-4 record, but they have already recorded a thrilling 13-12 win over DeMatha, a team ranked in the top 10 by The Washington Post. Georgetown Prep also only lost by one to an undefeated Paul VI team.

5. Good Counsel

Good Counsel has faced a brutal schedule in the first days of its season, and have a 1-2 record before facing Paul VI on March 28. The two losses game against St. John’s (ranked second in The Washington Post) and Spalding (which remains undefeated). A 4-2 victory over Gonzaga is the only win of Good Counsel.

6. Wootton

Wootton absolutely dominated then #3 Damascus, beating them 10-2, and hitting three home runs in that game. This came after Wootton lost by just one to a then #8 Whitman team.

7. Damascus

Damascus was blown out by Wootton, but did begin their season with an 8-4 win against Walter Johnson. Damascus has a 1-1 record.

8. Whitman

Whitman picked up a 9-8 win over Wootton, in the second half of a double header on March 26. In the first game, Whitman fell 3-2 in extra innings to Walter Johnson. The Vikings have a 1-1 record.

9. Landon

Landon started the season slowly with two straight losses, but rebounded with a dominant 8-2 win against Sidwell in the snow. Landon is 1-2 this season.

10. Walter Johnson

Walter Johnson sat just outside of the preseason top 10, but they have had a good start in the 2018 campaign, vaulting into the first poll of the regular season. The Wildcats have started 2-2, with wins over Blair and Whitman, but losses to Damascus and Wilson (D.C.)

Dropped out: #7 Northwest (0-2), #10 Quince Orchard (1-2)

On the bubble: Northwest, Quince Orchard, Einstein, Blair, Gaithersburg