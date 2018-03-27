Kansas State offers B-CC 4-star sophomore point guard Elijah Wood

By Matt Cohen

Photo by George Smith of the Montgomery Sentinel

As he turns to his AAU team, Team Thrill, Bethesda-Chevy Chase sophomore point guard, a four star recruit, received a surprise scholarship offer from Kansas State University tonight.

Wood has not visited Kansas State, and in fact, he wasn’t expecting the offer at all. Wood told me the offer came as a surprise, he didn’t see it coming. Though B-CC assistant coach Brandon Howell told me that he has been in contact with Kansas State assistant coach Chester Frazier throughout the Barons’ season regarding Wood.

The offer from Kansas State is the 17th for Wood. His other offers so far include: Auburn, DePaul, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Hampton, Norfolk State, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, St. John’s, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, UNLV and USF.

Wood is ranked as the 68th overall player in the country among sophomores by Rivals, and the 69th overall player in the country among sophomores by 247Sports. 247Sports has Wood ranked as the fifth best sophomore in Maryland.

With the Kansas State offer, Wood now has been offered by two teams that made the Elite Eight in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the other being Texas Tech. Seven of Wood’s offers come from the major five conferences. In addition, seven of the teams that offered a scholarship to Wood made the NCAA tournament in 2018.

Wood continues to have interest, but no offers yet, from major programs across the country highlighted by Kentucky, Maryland, Georgetown and Purdue. Wood will likely see more offers added to his already high total as AAU play begins this summer.