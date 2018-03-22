2018 Montgomery County Baseball Preview

By Matt Cohen

4A West Division

Predicted Finish:

Quince Orchard Northwest Wootton Gaithersburg Richard Montgomery Clarksburg

The 4A West division boasts the defending 4A state champ in Northwest, though the Jaguars have lost a large senior class from a year ago. Quince Orchard brings back a few key pieces from a year ago, highlighted by Garrett Beloff, they appear primed to return to the top of the division as Northwest takes a step back. The Jaguars will still push the Cougars for the division title, but they don’t have the same firepower from a year ago.

4A South Division

Predicted Finish:

Bethesda-Chevy Chase Whitman Walter Johnson Einstein Churchill Wheaton Kennedy

B-CC brings back the most of any team in the division, and figures to have one of the County’s top pitching staffs. Led by the 1-2 combo of James Springer and Thomas Baer, followed by Brendan Hughes and John Narvaiz, the Barons don’t have a weak link on the pitching staff. The Barons also feature the best player in this division, center fielder Sebastian Mieses. Whitman will be the top competition for the Barons, led by Tyler DeMartino and Justin Carboni. Walter Johnson loses a lot from last year’s team that reach the section final, but does bring back star pitcher Kyle Peterson.

4A North Division

Predicted Finish:

Sherwood Blair Paint Branch Springbrook Northwood

Sherwood is the clear favorite in the 4A North division. Led by preseason All-State pick Michael Bouma, Sherwood will be loaded again in 2018. Blair won the section last year, but even after division realignment, Blair won’t be able to avoid the Warriors who will run away with this division.

Montgomery County 3A/2A Division

Predicted Finish:

Poolesville Damascus Seneca Valley Rockville Magruder Watkins Mill Blake

Poolesville is one of the best team in Maryland. The defending state champs are led by Brady Pearre, who is one of the best players in the state. Pearre went 7-2 in 2018 with a 1.98 ERA. He had 50 strikeouts, and allowed just 15 earned runs all year. Pearre is also a force at the plate, hitting .400 over 60 at bats with 13 RBIs, 10 doubles and three home runs. Expect the Falcons to roll once again, and they are a favorite to bring home the 2A state title. Damascus, which finished just one game behind Poolesville in the division last year, figures to be strong once again. Though after Poolesville and Damascus, this division is a crap shoot.