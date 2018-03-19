8 New Electives Will Be Added For 2018-2019

By: James Springer, Ariel Ruiz, Hayden Renaghan, and Emma Scharff

For the 2018-2019 school year, Bethesda- Chevy Chase High School will be introducing 8 new electives: Women’s Studies, IB Economics, Digital Art, IB World Religion, Dance, Team Sports, and new courses for Project Lead The Way.

Our team of journalists spoke with B-CC counselor, Ms. Maria Showker. We discussed the influence/popularity of the new courses and the need for prerequisites, among other topics.

Ms. Showker believes that Women’s Studies will be one of the most influential courses for the upcoming year. She said that Women’s Studies will be a great opportunity for men to become more aware of the topic of feminism and it will be very important for students to discuss feminism at this time, given the current political climate. Freshman Nick Fellner said that he would choose to take the class because “it is an important issue now that needs awareness, especially for men. Just because the issues aren’t specifically about me, it doesn’t mean I shouldn’t care.”

Project Lead The Way is a new series of engineering classes that Ms. Showker thinks will help students be successful in applying to engineering schools. The Project Lead The Way program will require certain prerequisites.

Team Sports is a new alternative to General Physical Education class. This class will incorporate group sporting activities to add a slightly competitive feel to the traditional gym class. Sophomore Emmett Siegel says that “team sports are a great way to meet new people and learn to work well in groups.”

Dance and Digital Art are two of the new art electives that we will come to our school next year. These creative-based classes are projected to be very popular among students in our community. A 10th grade student said that having a dance elective will “encourage students to be active in a nontraditional and creative way.” Showker is optimistic that the new dance studio in the new part of the school will draw students to this class. According to a poll of a 4th period journalism class B- CC, Dance and Digital Art are the electives that students are most excited about.

If you are interested in registering for one or more of these amazing new electives, please see your counselor by the end of the school year.