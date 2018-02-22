Highlights from the Maryland 4A indoor track state championships

By Chad Young

Image via B-CC Track and Field

State Champions:



Boys 4x800m Relay – Joe Viqueira, Nick Bailey, Aidan Smyth and Adam Nakasaka ran possibly a school indoor record in 8:08.39 as they took home the 4×800 relay state title, the second straight for B-CC. The race started fast and Viqueira stayed patient. He worked his way from near the back of the field to hand the baton to Nick in sixth place. North Point extended a nice lead after two laps on the second leg, but Nick worked his way to through the field and challenged North Point to the finish to hand off the baton to Smyth side by side with the leader. North Point took off after the handoff and, like Viqueira, Smyth remained patient. Suitland passed Smyth and he remained patiently behind the two teams for three of his four laps before breaking away on the last lap and gaining a lead on all teams. He handed the baton off in first place to Nakasaka. Nakasaka ran patiently with the lead and didn’t panic when 3 other teams gained ground. He dragged the other teams along but wouldn’t allow anyone else to set the pace. For three laps there were four teams running near the front and in the final lap Nakasaka took off in a sprint gapping the field and not allowing anyone to make a move. The team ran a Maryland #1 time of the year for the state title.



Boys 3200m – Adam Nakasaka ran 9:26.2 in a come from behind win, clinching his second state title of the day, and fourth of his B-CC career. Garrison Clark from Severna Park took the race out very quickly to establish a decisive lead on the field along with Northwood’s Obssa Feda and Nakasaka didn’t bite. He stayed back and waited patiently for the right time with Northwood’s Eldad Mulugeta. The two ran together a few seconds behind the two leaders for more than a mile. After running 4:42 at the mile, just a couple of seconds behind the two leaders, he started to close down the gap little by little with each lap. He caught the leaders with Mulugeta on lap 10 of 16 and ran as a group of four for four laps. Mulugeta tried to take the lead and as soon as he made the push Nakasaka responded and took the lead and control of the race. Mulugeta tried another surge but Nakasaka again matched him and maintained the top spot. Nakasaka continued to build the lead on the penultimate lap and sprinted away on his last lap to his second state title of the day and the fourth of his high school career.



Other State Meet Highlights:



Shelby Fountain ran 7.53 for 9th place in the 55m dash finishing just one place short of the qualifying for finals.



Girls 4x800m Relay – Gabriela Jeliazkov, Amelia Rehrig, Jules Capizzi and Fiona Kelleher ran 10:15 for 7th place overall.



Anaiah Little-Diop competed in her first ever state meet finishing 6th in the 1600m in 5:26 and 11th in the 3200m in 12:10



Josh Fry ran a new indoor PR in the 1600m in 4:33 for 10th place and came back to run the 3200m in 10:12 for 13th place.



Sarah Haas ran the 800m and took the lead for the first three laps. She finished 8th with a time of 2:24.



Girls 4x400m Relay – Shelby Fountain, Fiona Kelleher, Abby Haas and Gabriela Jeliazkov ran 4:14 for 9th place overall.



Full results are here: http://md.milesplit.com/meets/302426/results/567801/raw#.Wo2MTYPwbcs<https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__md.milesplit.com_meets_302426_results_567801_raw-23.Wo2MTYPwbcs&d=DwMFaQ&c=fgAH0TEak9hSJygxoVsafg&r=SlnW4hvm_U2mVOfuujmFsg6o02UkLAKcZOU94C3ri64&m=waXx4-ElIwyQF5BhIZH2QH8LiP1IApcDuiKDaUJu434&s=ylmgqmqeD58vdxn42RkUnLS1r9FOWgRIQn2ApQUjl14&e=>























