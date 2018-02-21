Maryland 4A boys basketball playoffs previews and predictions

By Matt Cohen

Photo via Prep Hoops

The Maryland boys 4A playoffs are as wide open as ever. There is no single favorite to win the state title this season, but a number of contenders. Below are my predictions for this year’s playoffs.

My predictions for the 2018 MD boys 4A 🏀 playoffs: pic.twitter.com/1j6sL6lpMo — Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) February 21, 2018

4A North

The two one seeds in the 4A North region are Dulaney and Springbrook. Dulaney is in Section I, while figures to be much more difficult than Section II. While Dulaney may be the one seed in Section I, the favorite to win that section in my eyes in Perry Hall. Perry Hall is the defending state champion after having defeated Quince Orchard to win the title last year. Perry Hall may not have home court in this year’s playoffs, but they played one of the most difficult schedules in 4A, and they are battle tested for the playoffs. The Gators will take down Dulaney in the section final and advance to regionals.

In Section II, Springbrook was the favorite to advance until star point guard Matt Balanc was ruled out for the rest of the year with a leg injury. This opens the door for two seed Paint Branch, which came up just short of the one seed to begin with. In fact, Springbrook and Paint Branch actually had to flip a coin to determine the number one seed.

Though Perry Hall is in a different class than Paint Branch, and should not struggle to win the regional championship game, advancing to the state semifinals.

4A West

The all Montgomery County 4A West region is simply not as strong as it has been in prior years. B-CC will be expected to cruise through Section I, especially if Gordon Gibson returns from his concussion. Whitman will be the biggest road block for the Barons in the section. While Whitman is playing really well as of late, they simply don’t have an answer for Gibson, and they still won’t if they meet in the section finals. Plus, that game will be played at B-CC, which features one of the state’s loudest student sections.

Section II is much more difficult, featuring Northwest, Gaithersburg and Richard Montgomery. While all three are good, none are true contenders. Gaithersburg, despite being the youngest team of the three, is the most talented, and will advance to regionals behind 13 year old freshman Jao Ituka.

Though while Gaithersburg defeated B-CC when the two faced off earlier in the season, B-CC is a different team now, and should take care of the Trojans. In doing so, B-CC will win its section region title in four years.

4A South

The 4A South Section II is by far and away the most difficult section in the entire playoffs. Two of the heaviest state title contenders, Wise and Eleanor Roosevelt are in that section, with Wise having home court. The two team’s split in the regular season, with the road team winning each game. These two will more than likely play a rubber match in the section final. I believe that Roosevelt will come out on top. Roosevelt is the deeper team, with four double digit points per game scorers compared to two for Wise. Roosevelt has also thrived in a more difficult schedule than the one Wise faced. The winner of this game is going to win the 4A South region.

Section I doesn’t have a team that can match the firepower of either Wise or Roosevelt. DuVal, the Section I top seed, is that section’s best team. Though DuVal lost to Roosevelt twice during the regular season, and DuVal won’t be expected to beat them in the third go around.

4A East

The 4A East is a complete coin flip. Old Mill and Meade are the regions two best teams, and both are in Section I. The two split during the regular season, with the home team winning each game. These two will meet in the section championship, where I believe Old Mill will come out on top, with home court being an important factor.

In Section II, Annapolis and Broadneck are the favorites. Like Old Mill and Meade, Annapolis and Broadneck split during the regular season, and also like Old Mills and Meade, home court for Annapolis will be an important factor as they defeat Broadneck to go to the regional championship game.

Though no matter who wins between Annapolis and Broadneck, neither have enough to take down Old Mill. Old Mill will win the region, and advance to Xfinity.

State Semifinals

The final four in this year’s Maryland 4A boys basketball playoffs are Perry Hall, B-CC, Eleanor Roosevelt and Old Mill. The two semifinal games will be Perry Hall versus B-CC and Eleanor Roosevelt versus Old Mill. In the Perry Hall versus B-CC game, the Barons will see the end to their impressive win streak, a streak that will be up to 17 games in a row at the time of this state semifinals matchup. Similar to Paint Branch, Perry Hall is in a different class than B-CC. Even if Gibson does play, Perry Hall has too many athletes for B-CC to match up with.

The Eleanor Roosevelt versus Old Mill semifinal could result in a blowout. Old Mill is the worst of the teams in the semifinal while Roosevelt is the best. Roosevelt should easily dispatch of Old Mill, and return to the state final for the second time in three years.

State Championship

That leaves Perry Hall and Eleanor Roosevelt to play in the state championship game, the last two state champions respectively. This championship game is an extremely intriguing matchup between two very talented teams. In fact, these two actually played each other during the regular season. Roosevelt jumped out to an 11-0 lead in that game, and never trailed during regulation. Though Perry Hall slowly chipped away, and pushed the game into overtime. Senior guard Tyler Holley was huge in overtime, helping Perry Hall complete the comeback victory over Roosevelt.

Roosevelt will find motivation in how they blew a lead against Perry Hall, and will use the film from that game as they prepare for this rematch. These two teams are very evenly matched, but I believe in the end, Roosevelt will be able to edge out a close victory, and win the 2017-18 Maryland 4A state championship.