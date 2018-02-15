Construction begins on new batting cage and bullpen at B-CC

By Matt Cohen

Construction is finally touching the Bethesda-Chevy Chase baseball field, though it is a separate project than the renovation. Behind the wall in left field, construction has begun on new batting cages and bullpens.

The distance down the left field line is 300 feet, and fence originally was 10 feet tall. With the addition of the batting cages, the fence will raise to 15 feet. Players will now have to hit over the batting cage in order to hit a home run.

The cage and bullpen will be ready for the start of the 2018 baseball season, in which tryouts begin in March. B-CC will be the only MCPS team that will have its fence raised to put a batting cage behind the wall. Because of the limited land that B-CC has, fitting everything in takes creativity. B-CC does have one of the shortest distances down the line of Montgomery County high schools, while also having the deepest center field.

Previously, the batting cages and bullpen had been next to the home dugout, along the student parking lot. However, despite work being done by the team to restore these spaces, the batting cage and bullpen were so worn down and overgrown with weeds that it was time to tear them down. The old batting cages and bullpen is now just a fence along the left field line.