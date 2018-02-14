2/14 Montgomery County basketball rankings

By Matt Cohen

Photo by George Smith of the Montgomery Sentinel

1. Georgetown Prep (Last week: 1)

Georgetown Prep enters the IAC tournament as the top seed. They will be the favorite to bring home the championship after falling to Bullis in the title game last year. The Little Hoyas finished the regular season with an 18-5 record. They will play the winner of four seed St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes versus five seed St. Albans.

2. Bullis (Last week: 2)

Bullis will be the two seed in the IAC tournament beginning tomorrow. They won a tough rivalry game against Landon in the final game of the regular season to finish the year 18-7. They will player the winner of third seed Episcopal versus six seed Landon.

3. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Last week: 4)

B-CC’s win streak continues to roll on. Their in-County win streak is up to 15 games, and their overall win streak is at 13 games. The Barons have the best record in Montgomery County at 18-3. They’ve won the 4A South division and clinched the one seed in their section. B-CC has one more game, against Richard Montgomery, before the playoffs begin. B-CC is hotter than any other team in the County right now.

4. Paint Branch (Last week: 5)

Paint Branch has bounced right back from its double OT loss to Whitman with three wins in a row. They will be the top seed in their section should they defeat Damascus on Friday night. Damascus has won just one game this season. The Panthers are currently 17-4 overall.

5. Springbrook (Last week: 3)

Springbrook suffered an upset loss at home against Quince Orchard on Friday night, and then lost on the road against Gaithersburg on Tuesday. The two game losing streak has greatly cost the Blue Devils as they have fallen out of the top seed in their section for the time being. The Blue Devils should be able to rebound against Blake to close out the regular season.

6. Gaithersburg (Last week: 9)

The Trojans suffered an ugly loss to Magruder last week in which they made just one field in the first half. That loss dropped them down to ninth, but a win over Springbrook has helped them shoot back up the rankings. Gaithersburg is in line to get a one seed, though they will be the most inexperienced team, with its two star players both being freshman.

7. Northwest (Last week: 7)

The Jaguars are in the midst of a five game win streak, including victories over Richard Montgomery, Seneca Valley and Quince Orchard. Northwest may not get a one seed, but this team is still dangerous. Northwest is one of the County’s most athletic teams, though they also are not experienced, having not been this good in years.

8. Richard Montgomery (Last week: 6)

The Rockets lost on the road at Whitman on Friday night. Though despite falling victim to an upset, the Rockets have really turned around their season after a somewhat slow start. RM faces B-CC on the road to close out the regular season. No matter the result against the Barons, RM will be the three seed in their section. The Rockets section is brutal, featuring Gaithersburg and Northwest as the one and two seeds respectively.

9. St. Andrew’s (Last week: 8)

St. Andrew’s is 1-4 in their last five games. They are 16-9 for the season, and have one more game before entering the MAC playoffs. St. Andrew’s has steadily moved down the rankings since the beginning of the season, and now find themselves in their lowest ranking of the year as a result of this cold streak.

10. Whitman (Last week: NR)

The Vikings are clicking at the right time. Whitman has recorded upset victories over Paint Branch, Richard Montgomery and Seneca Valley. Whitman has hovered around .500 for most of the season until this recent hot streak. They’ll be the two seed in their section, and if they keep rolling as they are now, Whitman could make an underdog run.

On the bubble: Seneca Valley, Kennedy