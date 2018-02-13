B-CC boys basketball defeats Northwood for 12th straight win

By Will Birks

This past Friday boys basketball took on Northwood, winning with a final score of 75-60, maintaining a lead for almost the entire game. Junior guard Cole Doherty stated after the game “We had to work really hard to win this game, we knew that we needed to keep the momentum going into the playoffs.” However, late in the fourth quarter Gordon Gibson appeared to go down with a head injury. With the win against Northwood, B-CC improves to 17-3 on the season, continuing their in-County win streak to 14 games, and overall win streak to 12 games.