Montgomery County preseason baseball rankings

By Matt Cohen

Image via The Washington Post

1) Poolesville

The defending Maryland 3A state champions are loaded coming into 2018. The Falcons went 18-3 last year, and lose just three seniors. Poolesville is led by 2018 MSABC preseason All-State pitcher Brady Pearre. Pearre went 7-2 in 2018 with a 1.98 ERA. He had 50 strikeouts, and allowed just 15 earned runs all year. Pearre is also a force at the plate, hitting .400 over 60 at bats with 13 RBIs, 10 doubles and three home runs. Senior departures do cost the Falcons over 60 innings pitched, but the lineup brings almost every key piece back. Five returning Falcons who had over 45 at bats hit above .300 last year, and two hit about .400. The Falcons are primed for another state title run.

2) Sherwood

Sherwood’s 2017 season met a disappointing end as they lost to Howard in the section championship game (Howard would go all the way to the state championship game before losing to Northwest). While the Warriors may not return as much as Poolesville does, Sherwood still figures to be a powerful team in 2018. The Warriors feature one of three Montgomery County players selected to the MSABC All-State team, Michael Bouma. Bouma, who’s just a junior, had an impressive sophomore season, hitting .339 with 19 RBIs. Sherwood loses a lot of pitching, but does bring back rising star Ben Vok. The Warriors lose nine seniors, but they have talented returners and depth from a year ago now gets a chance to take on starting roles. The Warriors will be a team to beat once again.

3) Damascus

Out of nine players who had above 40 at bats, and hit above .330, six will be back for the Swarmin Hornets. Senior Tyler Retherford had an impressive 2017 season, hitting .424 with a whopping 28 RBIs. Evan Wentzlaff is a fantastic two way star for Damascus, a potent hitter and pitcher. Wentzlaff pitched to a 0.52 ERA last year, and a 3-1 record. At the plate, .349 with 19 RBIs. Connor Manion, who led the Hornets in innings pitched last year, will also be back. He had a 3-2 record with a 2.29 ERA. Manion also had 41 strikeouts over his 33.2 innings. Damascus features a powerful lineup with a strong pitching staff. Damascus should be considered a favorite to win a state title after moving down to 2A.

4) Bethesda-Chevy Chase

The Barons may have the best pitching staff in Montgomery County this year. They lose Spencer Hacker, but return rising star James Springer, who will lead the rotation this year. B-CC will also have senior Thomas Baer, who is coming off an undefeated season, and junior Brendan Hughes who impressed in a small sample size last year. On offense, the Barons bring back leadoff hitter, and MSABC preseason All-State selection, Sebastian Mieses. Mieses hit .342 last year, with his speed causing havoc for opposing teams. B-CC was upset by Blair in the playoffs last year, but with a strong pitching staff, and six returning starters, the Barons will look to make another run after making it to regionals two years ago.

5) Georgetown Prep

Despite winning the regular season title, the Little Hoyas came up short in the IAC championship game against St. Albans last season. This year, the Little Hoyas will be led by senior outfielder Brooks Bengtson and junior catcher Travis Rinker. Losing Evan Blum hurts, but a lot of key pieces, like Bengtson and Rinker are back this year. Georgetown Prep should be a strong squad once again.

6) Good Counsel

The Falcons lost a solid senior class from 2017, but they will reload heading into 2018. 14 seniors depart from Good Counsel, but led by fourth year head coach Tim Park, Good Counsel will once again be a contender in the WCAC. Last year, Good Counsel lost to DeMatha in the WCAC semifinals, and they will look to advance further this year. 2018 may be a wait and see approach for the Falcons given the amount of turnover, but with the depth they have in their program, Good Counsel should be just fine.

7) Northwest

The defending 4A state champions are going to lose much of their core heading into the 2018 season, especially Ryan Kennington, Josh Netterville and Michael Yuille. Replacing those three won’t be easy, but Northwest should be able to reload. It’s hard to tell exactly how good the Jaguars are going to be without any game action this year, but led by 2017 All-Met coach of the year Todd Varesco, and the solid program that the Jaguars have built, Northwest will be a contender again.

8) Whitman

Pitching is going to be a big question for the Vikings in 2017, as Whitman lost over 75 innings pitched with the departure of its seniors from 2017. While Whitman also loses its best hitter from a year ago, they two return two key pieces of the lineup, Tyler DeMartino, and rising star Justin Carboni. Carboni, who’s just a junior, hit .388 last year, and he will be the player Whitman leans on this year. This very young lineup has the potential to be dangerous in 2018.

9) Landon

Landon lost key pieces from their 2017 squad, highlighted by Randy Bednar Jr., who was drafted by the Atlanta Braves, but elected to play in college at Maryland instead of going pro. Landon still brings back most of its roster from last year, and will still compete for a IAC title.

10) Quince Orchard

Departures from the 2017 season take away nearly all of the production that Quince Orchard had last year. 50 of its 100 team RBIs are gone, as well a 100.2 innings pitched. Garrett Beloff and Moore Nathan will be the top pitching options for the Jaguars, while Beloff also figures to play a key role at the plate. Beloff brings back the most innings pitched and highest batting average of any Cougar from 2017. He’ll be relied on if QO plans to be relevant this season.

On the bubble: Blair, Walter Johnson