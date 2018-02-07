Barons girls basketball defeats Blair, gain sole possession of top seed

By Matt Cohen

Ahead of an impending snow storm, the Bethesda-Chevy Chase girls basketball team poured on the points against Blair, winning 67-45.

Despite winning by a large margin, the Barons started slowly in the first two minuets of the game. The Blazers came out in a full court press, which the Barons did not immediately adjust to. Though the Blazers were unable to take advantage of the Barons poor start, and only took a 4-0 lead.

With around five minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Barons finally settled in to the game, and went on a big run, a run that would propel them all the way through the rest of the game. B-CC took it’s first lead at 6-4 on a hook shot by Stephanie Howell. The offense continued to roll from there, taking advantage of Blair’s failure to get back on defense. Barons point guard Charlotte Lowndes impressed with multiple passes sent the length of the court, right on the money to a Baron running down the floor for an easy lay-up. While Blair’s defense had been impressive in the first few minutes, the Barons defense began to suffocate the Blazers upon the beginning of this run. By the end of the first quarter, the run was up to 15-0, and the Barons went to the second quarter up 15-4.

B-CC kept the momentum going in the second quarter, and suddenly, the run became a dominant 23-0 spurt before Blair finally scored, on a free throw nonetheless. The Barons defense allowed just 12 points total in the first half, while the offense built the lead up to 22 at halftime, leading 34-12.

Once B-CC’s lead got above 20 points in the first half, Blair never lessened the deficit to the teens. The Barons cruised through the second half, never opening the door for true Blair comeback attempt. The biggest run Blair had was a 10-3 spurt in the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to 21. Ultimately, B-CC won the game by 22, 67-45.

Caitlyn Clendenin led the Barons with 19 points, while Charlotte Lowndes and Merete Cowles each had 11.

The Barons, who improved to 15-4 with the win, have already clinched the 4A South division title, but they are in the midst of a battle for the top seed, and home court in the playoffs. Inside of the section, B-CC entered tonight at 12-4, Churchill at 11-4-1 and Walter Johnson at 11-5. With its win, B-CC improved to 13-4, and were helped out by the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets, who upset Churchill 59-48. B-CC split against Churchill in their two matchups this season. Walter Johnson won 65-50 against Northwest. B-CC won the only matchup between the two this season. The section standings now are the following:

B-CC 13-4

WJ 12-5

Churchill 11-5-1

The Barons now have sole possession of the top seed in the section, with its victory. B-CC has two games in a row that they will be expected to win (Northwood and Sherwood respectively), before a very daunting season finale at home against the undefeated Richard Montgomery Rockets. Whitman has been the one seed in the section each of the last four season. This year, after beating Whitman for the first time since 2010, and now holding a small amount of breathing room, the Barons are looking to have the road to regionals run through East-West Highway.