2/7 Montgomery County basketball rankings

By Matt Cohen

1) Georgetown Prep (Last week: 1)

Georgetown Prep absolutely demolished Episcopal on Friday night, and beat Landon yesterday. Despite suffering a surprising loss against St. Albans last Tuesday night, the Little Hoyas still have a resume, and a team, that is superior to everyone else in Montgomery County. After Bullis fell to Episcopal yesterday, the Little Hoyas are now in the drivers seat to have home court in the playoffs with one game to go.

2) Bullis (Last week: 2)

Bullis dropped a tight game on the road against Episcopal yesterday. The loss likely eliminated all hope Bullis had at getting home court in the IAC playoffs. Though Bullis had been winners of seven in a row before losing to Episcopal, and pose the only real threat to Georgetown Prep winning the IAC.

3) Springbrook (Last week: 3)

The Blue Devils lost the 4A East division, but they are in prime position to get the number one seed in the section. Springbrook are winners of eight in a row, but have a tough week coming up with a home game against Quince Orchard, and a road trip to face Gaithersburg.

4) Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Last week: 5)

The Barons impressive in-County win streak is now up to 13 games. The Barons clinched the 4A South division with a perfect 8-0 divisional record, and they have also locked up a number one seed.

5) Paint Branch (Last week: 4)

Paint Branch lost a thrilling double-overtime game to Whitman on Friday night. It took Whitman’s best game of the year to pull the upset, but the Panthers aren’t as dominant as they had been earlier in the season. They were missing two starters against Whitman however. At 14-4 in the section (compared to Springbrook’s 14-2), the Panthers will need some help to get home court.

6) Richard Montgomery (Last week: 7)

Richard Montgomery scored an important victory at home over Seneca Valley on Tuesday night. The Rocket’s can’t win home court, but at best, they can get the two seed. Richard Montgomery has taken some time to gel together, but now that it appears that they have, this will be a tough out in the playoffs.

7) Northwest (Last week: 9)

With 16 overall wins, the Jaguars have set a new school record for regular season victories. Northwest has been the biggest surprise of this season, and if they win their final two games, they will have the top seed in the section.

8) St. Andrew’s (Last week: 8)

1-1 week for St. Andrew’s, falling to Potomac School while beating Georgetown Day. St. Andrew’s is now 16-7 overall.

9) Gaithersburg (Last week: 6)

Gaithersburg had a really ugly Saturday game against Magruder, hitting just one field goal in the first half of a game they would go on to lose. That loss more than likely cost Gaithersburg an opportunity at winning home court. The Trojans will have a chance to put one more strong win on their resume on Tuesday when Springbrook comes to Gaithersburg.

10) Seneca Valley (Last week: 10)

Seneca Valley fell to Richard Montgomery on Tuesday night. The Screaming Eagles went 1-2 in the past week, and it doesn’t get any easier, as Seneca Valley still has to face Northwest, Whitman and Clarksburg.

On the bubble: Whitman, Kennedy, Clarksburg