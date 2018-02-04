Barons centerfielder Sebastian Mieses named to MSABC preseason All-State team

By Matt Cohen

For four years, centerfielder Sebastian Mieses has been a key piece of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase baseball team. Mieses won the starting centerfielder job from day one in his freshman year, was a captain in his junior year, and is about to become a four year starter for B-CC. Mieses has been very productive during his career as a Barons, and he was recognized for his accomplishments by being named to the Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches (MSABC) preseason All-State team.

“To be recognized as one of the top players in the state is a feeling of accomplishment,” Mieses said. “I would have never received this award without the help of my coaches teammates and family. It’s just a humbling experience overall.”

The Division I Mount Saint Mary’s commit credited his hard work both on the field and in the classroom for helping him get to this point.

The Maryland All-State team is made up of the top 35 players in the state, as voted on by high school baseball coaches. “It was well deserved,” B-CC head coach John Schmidt said. “He’s been a four year starter, he’s been one of the best players in the county pretty much his entire career…To have other coaches from Frederick County, southern Maryland and Baltimore all recognize him as one of the best in the state that’s pretty cool. I think that’s the biggest compliment a kid can get is other coaches recognizing the talent.”

Mieses is the third Baron to receive the award since the MSABC began naming preseason All-State teams in 1996. Donnie Wright in ’96 and Joe Feldman in 2014 are the only other Barons to win the award. Mieses is one of three Montgomery County players to be named preseason All-State, with Michael Bouma of Sherwood and Brady Pearre of Poolesville rounding out the trio.

Mieses is coming off a junior season in which he became a leader, and universally recognized across the state. The Barons’ centerfielder hit .342 last year with 18 RBI, four triples, four doubles and 11 steals.

Mieses is at the forefront of a Barons team that lost just five seniors from the 2017 season, and only three starters. B-CC was the two seed in its section a year ago, and won one playoff game before being upset by Blair. B-CC finished 14-8 last year. Led by it’s star centerfielder, the Barons figure to be in the highest tier of Montgomery County teams this year. “I believe we are one of the top teams in the county,” Mieses said. “We look to make a run at a state championship.”

Sebastian Mieses-BCC A post shared by @ msabcbaseball on Feb 3, 2018 at 6:42pm PST