Barons boys basketball clinch number one seed for the first time under Sean Tracy

By Matt Cohen

Photo taken by George Smith of the Montgomery County Sentinel

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons boys basketball team defeated Einstein on Wednesday night by a 77-70 score. The win marked many firsts for the boys basketball program under head coach Sean Tracy. The Barons improved to 15-3 overall with the win.

B-CC had already clinched the 4A South division, Tracy’s first division title, upon beating Churchill on Monday. Though the win over Einstein finished of a season in which the Barons had a perfect 8-0 record in the division, another first under Tracy. Plus, the win was the 12th consecutive win inside of Montgomery County for the Barons, tying Paint Branch for the longest such streak this season.

Most importantly, the win for B-CC clinched the number one seed in the section for the first under Tracy. The Barons record in the section is 14-2 with four games to play. The second place team, Whitman, is 9-6 with five to play. The best Whitman can do is 14-6 and the worst B-CC can do is 14-6. Having swept Whitman this season, the Barons hold the tiebreaker in such a scenario.

Richard Montgomery has been the section’s top seed each of the past three years, though the Rockets changed sections this season.

The top seed would give B-CC a first round bye, and they will face the winner of the four vs five seed first round game. As of 2/1/18, that game will be between Einstein and Churchill. The section standings are currently:

B-CC is guaranteed two games at home as a result: the section semifinals and the section finals. The region championship will be played at Richard Montgomery. If the Barons win the region, they will advance to the state semifinals at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland College Park. The state championships take place from March 8 through March 10.

The Barons are currently ranked fifth in Montgomery County, with wins over #9 Northwest, #4 Paint Branch and #2 Bullis. The Barons losses this season have come against #3 Springbrook, #6 Gaithersburg and Shawnee (NJ). B-CC closes the season with three of their last four games at home, including the season finale against #7 Richard Montgomery at home on 2/16.