Controversy for B-CC at Montgomery County indoor track championships

By Matt Cohen

Photo via MileSplit MD

Despite strong performances from many Barons athletes at the indoor track Montgomery County championships, the biggest headline from the event is the controversy surrounding the boys 4×800 relay team.

B-CC’s 4×800 relay team, comprised of Adam Nakasaka, Aidan Smyth, Nick Bailey and Joe Viqueira, were one of the favorites in the event as the defending state champions. The team won the race with a time of 8:09.92, the fastest time in the state this season. Northwest finished second with a time of 8:11.35.

Nakasaka ran a personal best split of 1:58.22, though throughout his entire leg of the race, he looked back to see where the Northwest runner in second place was. In the final stretch of the race, Nakasaka moved over into lane two, and appeared to wave on the Northwest runner, daring him to catch up.

Before crossing the finish line, Nakasaka began to celebrate, holding his right hand up to his right ear, and pointing forward. The officials determined that Nakasaka’s celebration was taunting, and disqualified the Barons. Thus, Northwest won the championship.

In case wondering what the officials deemed worthy enough to DQ @adamnakasaka & the @BCCXCTF boys 4×800 for taunting… Would have been a MD #1 8:10. Do you think this call should have been made? https://t.co/F03BEQGkbF @milesplit #MoCoChamps pic.twitter.com/mZ3TLdQa4z — MilesplitMD (@MilesplitMD) January 31, 2018

B-CC track head coach Chad Young said that wording of the rule book for scenarios like this one is very subjective, and decisions in these cases are at the discretion of the judges.

Celebrations like this are not uncommon for Nakasaka, but no judge until now has ever disqualified him for it. Nakasaka celebrated before crossing the finish in his win in the 4×800 4A indoor track state championships last year, and the 2017 4A cross country state championship.

The disqualification was the difference between a sixth place and a second place overall finish for the boys team.

Later in the championships, Nakasaka ran the 3200 meter event, and won the County championship. This time, Nakasaka exaggerated not celebrating, keeping his hands at his sides as he crossed the finish.

"Keep my hands down, keep my hands down" 😁 @adamnakasaka shows restraint in celebrating this time around as your boys 3200 champ in 9:35! #MocoChamps @BCCXCTF pic.twitter.com/mVU3BGbUuU — MilesplitMD (@MilesplitMD) January 30, 2018

James McGreivy set a personal record with 6’4″ in the high jump, which was enough to win the Montgomery County championship.

Here’s James McGreivy for the win at the county championship in 6ft 4in! pic.twitter.com/XolyCVqyay — BCC⚡️XC⚡️TF (@BCCXCTF) January 31, 2018

The girls 4×800 team came back in the final leg for a second place finish, led by a blistering anchor leg by Sarah Haas. The 9:53.68 time for the girls was their fastest of the year. In addition to her stellar run in the 4×800, Haas finished third in the individual 800. Her anchor leg time in the 4×800 was faster than her time in the individual 800 by four seconds.

Anaiah Little-Diop set a personal record in the 1600m with a 5:22, and finished in fourth place. Nakasaka finished second in the event on the boys side, and Josh Fry finished fifth.

The B-CC boys finished sixth overall and the girls finished seventh overall.

The rest of the individual results from the Montgomery County championships can be found here.