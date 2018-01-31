1/31 Montgomery County Basketball Rankings

By Matt Cohen

1) Georgetown Prep (Last Week: 1)

The Little Hoyas suffered a set back with a loss to Bullis on the road on Friday night. Georgetown Prep shot the ball poorly in that game, and struggled to stop Bullis guard Vado Morse. Though on Sunday, Georgetown Prep came back and defeated Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouse St. John’s College High School. Jared Bynum was fantastic for the Little Hoyas against St. John’s. His team blew a 16 point lead, but Bynum was the key piece in leading Georgetown Prep to a one point win, despite missing some big free throws in the final seconds. Even with the loss on Friday, Georgetown Prep bolstered it’s already very impressive resume with the win over St. John’s, and remains in the top spot.

2) Bullis (Last Week: 2)

The Bulldogs are healthy, and they are rolling. Bullis played a great game on Friday night, and defeated Georgetown Prep. Vado Morse scored 21 points in the win, which, amazingly, is below his season average in points per game. Morse played a great defensive game against Bynum, holding him to just 12 points. Lincoln Yeutter was also excellent in the win for Bullis, finishing with a double-double. Morse took over for Bullis in overtime on Tuesday night as the Bulldogs escaped St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes at home. Bullis didn’t play their best game, but they managed to come out with a win.

3) Springbrook (Last Week: 4)

Matt Balanc led Springbrook with 29 points in huge win over Paint Branch on Friday night. Springbrook was out front for most of the game, though Paint Branch did make a comeback in the end of the game. Without head coach Darnell Meyers, the Blue Devils were able to pick up their biggest win of the season. The Blue Devils currently sit at 14-2 this season.

4) Paint Branch (Last Week: 3)

The Panthers have lost two of their last three, with losses to Springbrook and Kennedy. Though it’s hard to ignore what the Panthers have done this season. They have three wins over top 10 teams, including a 29 point drubbing of Gaithersburg, and a 12 game win streak. Paint Branch is 13-3 this year with their three losses coming by a combined eight points, and two of the losses are to teams ranked in the top five. Despite the rough past three games, Paint Branch is still an elite team in Montgomery County.

5) Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Last Week: 5)

The win streak for the Barons continues to roll on, now at 11 games. The Barons have played great basketball over this win streak, and have seen significant improvement in terms of committing turnovers, a major issue for the team in the early part of the season. In this win streak B-CC swept archival Whitman for the first time since the 2014-15 season. B-CC does have a strong resume, with wins over Bullis, Paint Branch and Northwest. They have clinched the 4A South division already, and will look to finish the year with a perfect record in the division with a win over Einstein on Wednesday night.

6) Gaithersburg (Last Week: 6)

Gaithersburg lost a tough game to Richard Montgomery in overtime Monday night. Though the Trojans have won four of their last five, and beat RM in the first matchup. The Trojans are 13-3 this year with wins over B-CC, two over Clarksburg and RM. They have a tough matchup tonight against Seneca Valley, and will still face Springbrook in January.

7) Richard Montgomery (Last Week: 9)

Richard Montgomery joined the rankings last week, and they continue to work their way up. The Rockets have won six of their last seven, highlighted by an overtime victory over Gaithersburg on Tuesday night. Daryn Alexander is one of the more underrated stars in Montgomery County this year, as he leads a Richard Montgomery team that has gotten hot late in the year. The Rockets are now 10-4.

8) St. Andrew’s (Last Week: 7)

St. Andrew’s defeated a strong Sidwell team on 1/26 51-50. It took a bit of magic for St. Andrews to get the win, but they got it done. Though on Tuesday night, St. Andrews fell to 15-6 after losing by 12 to Flint Hill.

9) Northwest (Last week: 8)

Northwest had by far their biggest test of the season on Friday night against B-CC, and lost 77-71. B-CC head coach Sean Tracy commented after his team’s win over Northwest on the fantastic athleticism this team presents. Northwest faces RM tonight at home as they look to get revenge from the Rockets’ late victory over the Jaguars.

10) Seneca Valley (Last week: 10)

The Screaming Eagles continue to have one of the better records in Montgomery County, sitting at 13-3, but they continue to have one of the weakest strength of schedules. They’ll play Gaithersburg tonight in what is by far and away the team’s biggest test of the year.

Dropped out: none

On the bubble: Clarksburg, Einstein