Journalism Night Feb 13, 2018
Have we Broken the News?
a distinguished panel on the state of journalism today
featuring….
Kimberly Adams | Marketplace
Michael Isikoff | Yahoo
Dana Milbank | The Washington Post
Greg Miller | The Washington Post
Elisa Muñoz | Inter. Women’s Media Found.
Terence Samuel | NPR
Whitney Shefte | The Washington Post
Feb 13 – 7:00 PM
B-CC High School
4301 East-West Hwy
Bethesda, MD
$10 in advance
$15 at the door
tattlerextra.org
(for more info and advanced reservations)
Made possible through the generous support of Bethesda Magazine
Short URL: http://tattlerextra.org/wordpress1/?p=19643
Posted by lopilatd on Jan 30 2018. Filed under Feature, Home Page News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry