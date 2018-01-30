Journalism Night Feb 13, 2018

Have we Broken the News?

a distinguished panel on the state of journalism today

featuring….

Kimberly Adams | Marketplace

Michael Isikoff | Yahoo

Dana Milbank | The Washington Post

Greg Miller | The Washington Post

Elisa Muñoz | Inter. Women’s Media Found.

Terence Samuel | NPR

Whitney Shefte | The Washington Post

Feb 13 – 7:00 PM

B-CC High School

4301 East-West Hwy

Bethesda, MD

$10 in advance

$15 at the door

tattlerextra.org

(for more info and advanced reservations)

Made possible through the generous support of Bethesda Magazine

