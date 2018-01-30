#5 Barons dominate Churchill for 11th straight win

By Matt Cohen

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons boys basketball team never trailed as they downed the Churchill Bulldogs by a 68-55 score, improving its in-County win streak to 11 games.

B-CC put on an excellent three point shooting display in the win, and it didn’t take long for the team to get going. B-CC jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter behind four threes made in the quarter. Thomas Baer drained three three pointers for the Barons in the quarter. Though turnovers were an issue for the Barons in the first quarter, B-CC played strong defense, and Churchill never capitalized.

After heading into the second quarter with a 10 point lead (19-9), Miles English scored six straight points for the Barons to help the lead grow to 13 points. An Elijah Wood three pointer soon after increased the lead to 16 points. B-CC’s lead grew to as many as 22 points in the second quarter, and at halftime, the Barons led 41-20.

While B-CC shot the ball well in the first half, it was the defense that was the key to the big lead. Highlighted by five first half blocks (two each for Gordon Gibson and Wood, plus one for Baer), the Barons were very stingy on the defensive end, rarely allowing an open shot for the Bulldogs. Churchill was forced to take many deep threes as a result, which they missed.

With a big lead in hand, the Barons cruised through the second half, inching closer to a win. Churchill never threatened to come back, and the Barons won 68-55.

B-CC made 12 threes in the game, led by Baer hitting five. Elijah Wood made four threes and Kevin McAuliffe made three (including a buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter). Baer and McAuliffe tied for the team lead with 15 points each. English had 14 points, Wood had 12 and Gibson had 10.

With the win, B-CC improved its overall record to 14-3, and remained perfect in the 4A South division, now sitting at 7-0. That is the longest active streak in Montgomery County, and the second longest in the County this season (Paint Branch’s 12 straight wins is the longest). B-CC’s next game will come on 1/31 at Einstein, where a win will clinch a 4A South division title. Tip off is at 7:15 p.m.