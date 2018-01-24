1/24 Montgomery County Basketball Top 10 Rankings

By Matt Cohen

1) Georgetown Prep (14-3) Last week: 1

The Little Hoyas just keep rolling. Georgetown Prep had a relatively easy week, but the challenges mount in the days to come. Georgetown Prep will face Bullis on the road in a pivotal IAC matchup Friday night, and will take on WCAC power St. John’s on Sunday. Prep’s resume is so far superior than any other team in Montgomery County.

2) Bullis (13-6) Last week: 3

After a slow start in IAC play, Bullis turned it around with a big win over the then Washington Post ninth ranked team, Episcopal. With a now fully healthy lineup, and a red-hot Vado Morse, the Bulldogs are beginning to play to their potential. Bullis will look to get revenge over Georgetown Prep on Friday night.

3) Paint Branch (12-2) Last week: 2

The longest win streak in Montgomery County this season came to an end on Tuesday night as Paint Branch fell to 6-8 Kennedy. The Panthers are still an excellent squad, and their only other loss this season came to Bethesda-Chevy Chase. This is still the top public school team in the County despite being upset by the Cavaliers. The loss drops them one spot to number three. The Panthers have a big game Friday night at home against Springbrook.

4) Springbrook (13-2) Last week: 5

Since losing to Paint Branch on January 5, the Blue Devils have won five in a row. Though of that steak, defeating 5-8 Wootton was the team’s best win. As long as Matt Balanc and Cam Rucker are healthy, this will be a tough team to beat. Springbrook will look for revenge against Paint Branch on the road Friday night.

5) Bethesda-Chevy Chase (12-3) Last week: 6

The Barons may be the hottest team in Montgomery County right now, winners of nine in a row. On Tuesday night, Gordon Gibson led B-CC to complete the Barons’ second regular season sweep of rival Whitman in the last four seasons. Since losing to Gaithersburg in mid-December, B-CC has played fantastic basketball. In this win streak, B-CC has defeated Whitman twice, Quince Orchard by 17 and Einstein by 19. B-CC will face Northwest at home on Friday night.

6) Gaithersburg (12-2) Last week: 8

Gaithersburg’s freshman duo of Jao Ituka and Jordan Hawkins continues to impress. The Trojans have won seven in a row, including two wins over QO, a win over Richard Montgomery and a win over Clarksburg. Gaithersburg ends the season with a very tough seven game stretch where they will face Clarksburg, RM and Seneca Valley in consecutive games, and face Springbrook on February 13.

7) St. Andrew’s (15-4) Last week: 4

St. Andrew’s was upset by the Landon Bears, and are 3-3 in their last six games, which has caused a three spot drop in the rankings this week. Though St. Andrew’s did beat Maret, their overall resume doesn’t match that of team’s above them.

8) Northwest (11-2) Last week: 7

Northwest lost a heartbreak to RM on January 18, as the Rockets hit what would be the game winning shot with just over a second to go in the game. Though the Jaguars responded with a win over Blake the next day, and a win over Clarksburg on Tuesday night. Northwest has been the biggest surprise of this season, and will get its biggest test yet on the road against B-CC on Friday.

9) Richard Montgomery (8-4) Last week: Not ranked

The Rockets are starting to gel, going 4-1 in their last five games, including wins over Clarksburg, Northwest and two over Wootton. Led by Daryn Alexander, the Rockets haven’t been as good this year as they have been in the last three seasons, but Alexander is a good enough player to keep them afloat in the tough 4A West division.

10) Seneca Valley (11-3) Last week: 9

Seneca Valley’s record looks strong, until you look deeper. The Screaming Eagles simply don’t have any notable wins. Obviously, they can’t do anything about what the schedule gave them, but it’s hard to have total confidence in this team. After being upset by 6-6 Rockville, Seneca Valley’s record is good enough to keep them in the rankings. Though it’s hard to tell if this team is for real.

Dropped Out: Clarksburg (8-7)

On the bubble: Clarksburg (8-7), Einstein (8-6)