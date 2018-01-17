1/17 Montgomery County Basketball Top 10 Rankings

By Matt Cohen

1) Georgetown Prep

Georgetown Prep has a massive margin on everyone else for the top spot. They defeated Bullis, leading wire to wire, on 1/11, and beat Washington Post top 10 ranked Episcopal on 1/16. Behing a core of three Division I recruits — Jared Bynum, Mezie Offurum and Ike Nweke — they are clearly the best team in Montgomery County.

2) Paint Branch

Paint Branch has been absolutely on fire. After dropping their opener to B-CC, the Panthers haven’t lost since. Paint Branch defeated Springbrook on the Blue Devils’ home court, securing their place as the top public school team. Last week, Paint Branch had blowout wins over Churchill and Blair respectively.

3) Bullis

January has not been kind to Bullis, as the Bulldogs have gone just 1-3 in the new year. They did have a dominant win over St. Albans on 1/16. Bullis is still 11-6, and is still going to compete for the IAC crown. This talented team stays in the top three. A big test awaits on Friday as the Bulldogs get a visit from Episcopal.

4) St. Andrew’s

St. Andrew’s is off to a good start in MAC play, currently with a 3-1 league record. Overall, St. Andrew’s sits at 11-3. They will face Maret on 1/18, in a battle of the top two teams in the MAC.

5) Springbrook

Since falling to Paint Branch, Springbrook has gotten back on track. The Blue Devils have won three straight, including a narrow escape over Wootton on 1/16. The Springbrook offense is as potent as ever, led by Matthew Balanc and Cam Rucker.

6) Bethesda-Chevy Chase

The Barons are winners of six straight in-County games, and have wins this season over Paint Branch and Bullis. B-CC scored in the upper 70’s in each of their last two games, putting up 79 on QO, and 75 on WJ. B-CC faces Einstein on 1/18 with a chance to build a healthy cushion in the division.

7) Northwest

After falling from the ranks of the unbeaten against Clarksburg on 1/12, Northwest rebounded with a resume building win on the road against Gaithersburg. The Jaguars also have a win over Seneca Valley earlier in the season. Northwest has come out of nowhere to have an excellent season. The Jaguars have multiple tests still in January, facing RM twice, B-CC on the road as well as Clarksburg at home.

8) Gaithersburg

The Trojans are still one of the County’s best teams, despite a drop in the rankings this week. The Northwest lost knocked them down two spots. Gaithersburg does have wins over B-CC and RM.

9) Seneca Valley

Despite losing its core pieces from a year ago, Seneca Valley is still off to a good start with a 10-2 record. Despite the strong record, the Eagles don’t have any notable wins, which keeps them back in the rankings.

10) Clarksburg

Clarksburg went from the high of knocking off Northwest, to the low of being upset by Quince Orchard. With wins over the Jaguars as well as Springbrook, Clarksburg has done enough to stay in the rankings despite going 1-3 in its last four games.