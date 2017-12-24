Ben Minturn hired as the new B-CC varsity football head coach

By Matt Cohen

Image via the Stevenson University athletics website

The struggling Barons football program has found its new head coach, Ben Minturn.

Minturn takes over a program that was headed by Christian Pope for the last two seasons. Pope lost the head coaching job following an arrest on charges of second degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Minturn has a strong football background that he will bring to B-CC. His last job before B-CC was the JV coach as well as a varsity assistant at Quince Orchard, one of Maryland’s top programs. Minturn has been the JV head coach at QO for the last two seasons, and spent three years on staff at QO. Minturn’s only other experience coaching high school was at Sherwood in 2014.

In addition to his experience in high school, Minturn was an assistant coach at Stevenson University in 2012, working with the outside linebackers.

Minturn graduated from, and played football at, Damascus High School. He went on to play at Division II Shepherd University, graduating in 2010 with a B.S. in physical education. At Shepherd, Minturn was on the team all four years, and started for three years. In his senior year, Minturn was named to the All-WVIAC Second Team. He led his team with 77 tackles (51 solo), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.

Minturn will look to turn around a program that went 5-15 under Pope.

This is a developing story, there will be more to come.