D.C.’s top sports journalists speak at B-CC

By Will Ginsberg

If you weren’t at Sports Journalism Night you missed out, but don’t worry because here is a recap of all the exciting and interesting things that were said.

The first panel featured prominent sports journal- ists including Dan Kolko of MASN, J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Liz Clarke of The Washington Post, Josh Barr of the D.C. State Athletic Association and formerly of The Washington Post, and Emily Bennett of SB Nation’s Japers’ Rink.

Since the members of the first panel got into journalism it has seen massive changes. Barr started at the Post in 1995. When he first started, employees from the various embassies would line up at newspaper boxes early in the morning, in order to receive the latest news. Now they can check social media or the Post’s website. People can receive news much faster. But according to Kolko, social media is a double edged sword. In our age of social media journalism, “accuracy takes a backseat to speed.”

Today, people expect content. This is something Emily Bennett has experienced firsthand. She says that when you supply people with quality content, they keep wanting more. If you slack off for even a day they move on to someone else.