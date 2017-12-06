Gordon Gibson’s clutch shot lifts the Barons to victory over Paint Branch

By Matt Cohen

In the opening game of the season, the B-CC Boys Basketball team topped Paint Branch 73-72 on Gordon Gibson’s game winning shot in the final seconds.

B-CC entered the 2017-18 season with high expectations. The team would face as tough a start to the season as possible facing Paint Branch in the opener, and Springbrook in the second game, both teams projected to be among the County’s best.

Like a year ago, turnovers were again a problem for the Barons. B-CC did lead Paint Branch 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but early turnovers committed by hyped sophomore Elijah Wood among others hindered the team’s ability to build a lead.

The two teams stayed close in the second quarter, and at the half, B-CC maintained the lead, 34-32. Gordon Gibson led all scorers with 12 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Barons wing Thomas Baer took over, and B-CC went on a run. Baer hit two three pointers as the Barons built at 42-34 lead, and in total, scored 17 points in the third quarter. B-CC had built up a lead behind Baer, and headed to the fourth quarter leading 59-52.

However, Paint Branch would not go down quietly. The Panthers went on a run of their own, and took the lead with two minutes to play. B-CC had returned to committing turnovers in the fourth quarter, allowing Paint Branch to get back in the game after dominating the third quarter.

With the game on the line in the final seconds, junior guard Jack Robinson passed to wide open Gibson along the baseline. Gibson shot the long two, and drained it, putting B-CC in front 73-72.

The defense held on for the final nine seconds, and B-CC escaped with a victory.

The Barons start the season 1-0 with the win against a talented Paint Branch team. The Panthers play a very different style than the Barons. Paint Branch likes to run and play in transition, while the Barons are very much a half court offense team. B-CC did turn over the ball often, and was victim to double digit blocked shots, but behind Baer’s 27 points and Gibson’s winner (two of his 18 total points), B-CC was able to do just enough to win.

Wood scored 13 points, and had multiple thrilling dunks.

The next game for the Barons will come on Friday at 5:30 as they go on the road to face Matthew Balanc and a talented Springbrook team.

Highlights: