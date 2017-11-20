Believe it! The B-CC Barons boys soccer team are State champs

This was not supposed to happen.

The B-CC boys soccer team entered the playoffs as the third seed in Maryland’s toughest section. B-CC was an after-thought to even reach the Section final. A Washington Post article ranking the boys soccer teams in the D.C. metro area right at the start of the playoffs labeled the Barons as big underdogs, writing that it would take a major upset for Churchill and Whitman to not meet in the Section final.

Three weeks later, Liam Brocker scored against Severna Park just under 90 seconds left in the game. B-CC was able to run off the rest of the clock. Despite all odds being against them, the Barons were State champions.

“People doubt us, we just go in there, and don’t doubt ourselves,” Brocker said.

With a 1-0 victory over Severna Park, the B-CC boys soccer completed a storybook run to a championship. B-CC was the lower seed in every game but the first, but were undaunted by every opponent that they faced. In fact, the Barons didn’t allow a single goal to be scored against them in any of their playoff games.

“Working together as a defense,” was the biggest key for the shutout streak according to starting goalie Bennett Schwartz. “It can’t just be one good player, you have to really work together.”

The Barons beat Kennedy 2-0 to start the playoffs. Kennedy was the only team the Barons faced in the playoffs with a lower seed. The challenge ramped up quickly after beating the Cavaliers.

On Halloween, B-CC faced Whitman, the then number three ranked team by The Washington Post. As opposed to the game against Kennedy, B-CC got off to a very fast start against the Vikings. Brocker scored two first half goals, one of a header and the other on a fantastic long shot. B-CC went up 2-0 in the first half, and would play great defense the rest of the way to win the game by that score.

Next, B-CC faced number one seed, and then Washington Post number two ranked Churchill. Yet again an underdog, but yet again unfazed. Justin Anderson drove home a corner kick played into the box in the eighth minute, and Nathan Messer would add an insurance goal late in the game, as B-CC handed the Bulldogs a 2-0 defeat.