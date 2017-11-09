RSVP for Sports Journalism Night featuring Dan Kolko

RSVP for Sports Journalism Night hosted by The Tattler at the link below. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at B-CC from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The speakers will be together for a brief introductory session before breaking off into breakout panels. The topics of discussion will include politics and sports journalism, covering D.C. sports, and what it takes to become a sports journalist. The featured panel speakers for the night are:

Dan Kolko, MASN

J.P. Finlay, NBC Sports Washington

Liz Clarke, The Washington Post

Josh Barr, D.C. State Athletic Association, formerly of The Washington Post

Matthew Paras, The Washington Times

Albert Lee, SB Nation

Emily Bennett, SB Nation

RSVP link: https://osp.osmsinc.com/MontgomeryMD/BVModules/ProductTemplates/BVC%202004%20Layout/Product.aspx?productid=BY288-350