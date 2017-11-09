RSVP for Sports Journalism Night featuring Dan Kolko
RSVP for Sports Journalism Night hosted by The Tattler at the link below. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at B-CC from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The speakers will be together for a brief introductory session before breaking off into breakout panels. The topics of discussion will include politics and sports journalism, covering D.C. sports, and what it takes to become a sports journalist. The featured panel speakers for the night are:
Dan Kolko, MASN
J.P. Finlay, NBC Sports Washington
Liz Clarke, The Washington Post
Josh Barr, D.C. State Athletic Association, formerly of The Washington Post
Matthew Paras, The Washington Times
Albert Lee, SB Nation
Emily Bennett, SB Nation
RSVP link: https://osp.osmsinc.com/MontgomeryMD/BVModules/ProductTemplates/BVC%202004%20Layout/Product.aspx?productid=BY288-350
Short URL: http://tattlerextra.org/wordpress1/?p=19476