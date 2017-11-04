Fall sports postseason update: 11/4

By Matt Cohen

Boys Soccer

The Barons win over Whitman in the section semifinals marked the furthest B-CC has advanced in the playoffs under Coach Guillermo Melendez. The team looked to keep their run going against the top seeded Churchill Bulldogs, and advance to the Regional championship.

It only took until the eighth minute for B-CC to get on the board. Eli Sturm swung a corner into the box. Justin Anderson came running into the midst of players from the top of the box, and smashed the cross into the goal. Anderson’s strike gave B-CC a 1-0 lead.

Anderson, Matias Miranda-Vaira and Sturm all had great chances to score in the first half, but none were able to convert. At halftime, B-CC led 1-0.

It took until there were just 13 minutes to play in the game, but B-CC eventually got an insurance goal as Nathan Messer tapped the ball into the net in the midst of a scramble in front of the goal.

The B-CC defense continued to protect the shutout, and the Barons held on to a 2-0 victory. “My boys played better, they played hungrier,” said Melendez on how his team turned around from the regular season defeat to the Bulldogs. “Churchill is a great team, it just happens to be that tonight we played a little hungrier than last time.”

With the win, B-CC won the Section advanced to the Regional championship game to face the second seeded Gaithersburg Trojans. The game will be played at RM on 11/7 at 7:15 p.m.

To advance to this point, B-CC has beaten two of the top three teams in the area (Whitman and Churchill) according to the rankings of The Washington Post.

“It’s awesome,” Melendez said of his team’s playoff run. “I love it, I love it! I’m not read to be done. All year long we talked about playing in November, and now we are talking about playing on the 18th of November.”

Cross Country

The boys team won Regionals, beating Whitman by just one point. The team will advance to the State championships as a result. In addition, Adam Nakasaka won the individual Regional title with a 16:26 time, 14 seconds better than the second place finisher.

The girls team finished fifth overall, enough to qualify for States as well. Anaiah Little-Diop was the Barons top girls finisher, posting a 20:39 time which was good for 10th place.

Girls Soccer

The girls soccer team faced Whitman in the Section championship game. B-CC had beaten Whitman 2-0 in the regular season, but in this game, the Vikings came out victorious by the same score.

B-CC did not have the dominance over possession and chances that had characterized nearly their entire season.

The loss ended the girls season after a 12-2-1 record.

Field Hockey

After advancing past top seeded Whitman to reach the Regional championship, B-CC faced another one seed, Churchill. The Bulldogs beat the Barons 4-0 ending the team’s seven game win streak, and its season.

The Barons finished the year with a 10-5 record.

Volleyball

The top seeded Lady Barons are still yet to begin their playoff run, but they now know who their first round opponent will be. Fourth seeded Whitman beat Kennedy three sets to none. The Barons and Vikings will face off on 11/6 at WJ at 7 p.m.