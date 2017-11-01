Fall Sports Playoff Update: 11/1

By Matt Cohen

Field Hockey

The field hockey team entered the playoffs riding a wave of momentum, and they’ve kept it up in the playoffs. The Barons schedule to start the season was brutal, but the team closed strong with five straight wins. In the sectional championship game, the Barons faced Whitman, a team that had beaten B-CC 3-1 in the regular season. It would be different in this go around.

Midway through the second half, B-CC got on the board as Lindsey Archer finished off a corner into the net, giving the Barons a 1-0 lead.

The Barons defense was excellent, shutting out the top seeded Vikings. Whitman would have a great chance in the final minutes of the game, but B-CC was able to keep the ball out of the goal, preserving the victory.

With the win, B-CC had won the section, and will advance to the regional championship game. Tonight (11/1), the team will face Churchill at WJ with a start time of 7:15.

Girls Soccer

In the section semifinals, the second seeded B-CC girls soccer team faced Churchill.

From about midway through the first half, B-CC controlled possession, and came up with the better opportunities on goal. However, it would take until midway into the second half for the Barons to get on the board. Clare Edelstein received a Lilly Craver cross into the box, controlled the ball and quickly found an open shot. Edelstein’s shot rolled slowly towards the far bottom corner of the net, just beyond the outstretched arm of the Bulldogs goalie and enough to get into the corner of the net. Churchill responded to tie the game within seconds, and the game eventually went to overtime.

After each of the two overtime periods, neither team had scored and the game went to a shootout. B-CC took the early lead as Carli Boyer saved the first Churchill shot. In the final round of the shootout, Edelstein scored, giving the Barons a 4-2 lead in the shootout, and thus the win.

B-CC advances to face top seeded Whitman in the section championship game at Gaithersburg High School at 3:00 on Saturday.

Boys Soccer

The boys soccer team faced rival Whitman in the sectional semifinal game Tuesday night. The boys tied 1-1 with Whitman in the regular season.

In this game, however, the boys would start quickly. B-CC got on the board early off of a Liam Brocker header. Still in the early stages of the first half, Brocker fired a rocket from distance, and doubled the Barons lead.

With a comfortable 2-0 lead, the Barons elected to drop back and lean on its defense to hold onto the lead. This tactic would be successful, and the Barons defense was impenetrable. B-CC held onto its 2-0 lead and would win the game by that score.

B-CC advances to the sectional championship game where they will face top seeded Churchill, with the game being played at Wootton on Friday night.

Volleyball

After a stellar regular season, the girls volleyball team will get the top seed and a first round bye in the playoffs. The team’s first game will come on November 6. They will face the winner of Whitman and Kennedy, a game being played on 11/2.