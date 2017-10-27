Girls and Boys Soccer Both Win in Playoff Opener, Advance to Section Semifinals

By Matt Cohen

Courtesy image by Laura Boyer

Both the B-CC boys and girls soccer teams faced off against Kennedy in the first round of the 2017 Maryland state playoffs, and both came out with victories. The girls won 7-0 and the boys won 2-0

The girls played in the early game, and they would score early and often. Maya Gutman struck first for the Barons as she fired a shot into the top corner off an assist from Julia Wilson. It wouldn’t take long for B-CC to find the back of the net again, as Lilly Craver finished a rebound off of the crossbar, giving B-CC a 2-0 lead.

Gutman and Craver would each score one more time in the first half, and Shelby Fountain would also add a goal to give B-CC a 5-0 halftime lead. B-CC added two more goals in the early parts of the second half, one from Lili Barrett and the other from Clare Edelstein to give the team a 7-0 lead.

B-CC would play conservatively, not making many attacks on net, for the remainder of the second half, and for a good amount of the first half as well. B-CC dominated possession even when they were’t playing keep away, and it led to many of the scoring opportunities that B-CC had. When the clock expired in the second half, B-CC had a 7-0 win.

Churchill beat Wheaton 12-0, and will face B-CC in the Section semifinals The game between the second seeded Barons and third seeded Bulldogs will be played at WJ on Halloween at 5:00. B-CC beat Churchill 2-0 in the one regular season matchup between the two.

The boys would take the field next, also facing Kennedy. B-CC had multiple chances in the first half. Opportunities on goal came from Matias Miranda-Vaira and Jack Tchantchuing, however neither found the back of the net.

Early in the second half, B-CC finally got their opportunity, as Liam Brocker scored from short range, giving B-CC a 1-0 lead over the Cavaliers.

B-CC held on to the ball for much of the remainder of the second half to protect their lead. In the final minutes of the game, the Barons got the chance to cement their lead, as a Kennedy foul in the box led to a penalty kick opportunity for the Barons. Eli Sturm took the shot, and scored in the top corner of the net. B-CC now led 2-0 with less than two minutes to play.

B-CC would win by that score, and advance to the Section semifinals. The third seeded Barons will face the second seeded Whitman Vikings at Whitman on Halloween at 7:00.