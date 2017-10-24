Made for November: Fall Sports Playoff Preview

By Matt Cohen

Fall playoffs have arrived! The fall regular season was a successful one for many of B-CC’s teams, and in the playoffs they will all look to make a deep and memorable run.

Girls Soccer

Bracket: https://mpssaa.countysportszone.com/?bracket=892

The girls soccer team finished the regular season with a stellar 10-1-1 record. The Barons spent most of the season ranked first among D.C. area teams by The Washington Post. However, due to a tie in the final game of the season, the Barons dropped to the second seed as Whitman finished with an 11-1 record, the one loss coming against B-CC.

The Barons regular season put them among the top state title contenders. B-CC had wins over Whitman (2-0), Churchill (2-0) and Walter Johnson (3-0) this season, all teams that, when playing the Barons, were ranked in the top 10 by The Washington Post. In addition, the Barons had eight clean sheets, and allowed only four goals all season.

Forward Lili Barrett’s nine regular season goals put her in the top 10 among D.C. area scorers. The Barons have four players in the top 10 for assists as well, as Barrett, Lilly Craver, Clare Edelstein and Amelia Rehrig all have four assists this year.

The Barons defensive unit, led by Tufts commit Sophia Wallach, has been a huge key to this season’s success. Not only have the Barons allowed only four goals all season, but they did not allow many chances for opponents at all.

However, since the Barons play in such a difficult region, B-CC will not have to wait long to meet a tough foe in the playoffs. The team’s section is loaded, boasting four teams with legitimate state title aspirations.

The Barons will open the playoffs against Kennedy on the 26th at Whitman. To get out of the section, the Barons will likely have to beat both Churchill and Whitman for a second time this season, an extremely tough task.

If the Barons are able to get out of the section, then a deep run could be in the cards, as the team’s own section will be the toughest stretch on their side of the bracket. On the other side, Severna Park and Broadneck are the top contenders to reach the state title game.

The girls enter the playoffs with high expectations. However, after ending the season on a sour note, the girls will have to regain their momentum as they enter the playoffs. Kennedy presents a chance for the girls to back to their winning ways, gearing up for a tough stretch ahead. The girls beat Whitman and Churchill in the regular season, and there is no reason to believe they can’t do it again. The Barons are a state title favorite, and they will make a run at the title.

Boys Soccer

Bracket: https://mpssaa.countysportszone.com/?bracket=888

Boys soccer finished the regular season with an 8-3-3, good for the third seed in the team’s section. The Barons averaged nearly three goals per game in the regular season, and competed will in a tough region.

In the final Washington Post rankings, both Churchill and Whitman found themselves in the top 10. B-CC tied Whitman 1-1 and fell to Churchill 2-0. B-CC was able to beat defending state champion Walter Johnson by a 3-0 score.

Like the girls, the boys open the playoffs with a first round game against Kennedy at Whitman on the 26th. To advance out of the region, B-CC is all but guaranteed to have to beat both Churchill and Whitman, both of whom are top state title contenders. The Barons section is more difficult than the region, and if the team is able win the section, then a regional championship is within reach.

Similar to the girls bracket, the top state contenders either reside in the Barons’ region, or on the other side of the bracket. Severna Park enters the playoffs as the favorite to win the state title. Meade, which is in the same section as Severna Park, will also be in the midst of the title conversation.

The boys may not enter the playoffs as favorites, and they face a brutal section, but this is a talented team, and one capable of pulling an upset.

Field Hockey

Bracket: https://mpssaa.countysportszone.com/?bracket=876

The Barons started the season slow, beginning the year with a 3-4 record. All seven games in that opening stretch were all very close, but they also faced a very tough schedule. B-CC beat two-seed RM, three-seed Wootton and two-seed QO in those seven games, while falling to one-seed Whitman, one-seed Churchill, one-seed Sherwood and one-seed Blake (class 3A).

After getting past that tough stretch of games against the area’s best teams, the Barons caught fire. The team closed the season with five straight wins, including a win over two-seed Paint Branch. During the five game win streak, the Barons did not allow a single goal, and had an average margin of victory of nearly 4.5 goals.

The Barons enter the playoffs with an 8-4 record, and the two-seed in its section. More than many teams, B-CC comes into the playoffs battle tested, having played virtually every top team during the regular season. B-CC will get a first round bye before facing Wheaton in the second round. The Barons did not play Wheaton during the regular season.

If the team gets past Wheaton, then a matchup with Whitman awaits. Whitman won the regular season matchup 3-1, and the Barons will look to get revenge. Riding a wave of momentum, the Barons should have a chance to beat the Vikings.

If B-CC is able to beat Whitman, then a matchup against the undefeated Churchill Bulldogs likely awaits. This will be a tough matchup for the Barons facing a Bulldogs team among the state title favorites.

The top contenders for a state championship this year are Severna Park and Broadneck. Severna Park dominated its way to a 12-1-1 record, beating Broadneck this season.

The Barons have had as difficult a schedule as possible, but come into the playoffs with great momentum. This momentum could lead the Barons to an upset. However, with nearly every state title favorite on the Barons side of the bracket, it won’t be an easy run for B-CC.

While they don’t have brackets, cross country and golf are in the midst of the postseason as well. As of 10/23/17, sophomore and defending state champion golfer Nick Roberson is just two shots behind the leaders at the golf state championships. Adam Nakasaka finished second at cross country Counties, and will be looking to be among the top finishers as Regionals and States.

Check back to TattlerExtra and follow @BCC_Sports on Twitter for all of the latest playoff updates.