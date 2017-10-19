Lili Barrett Leading the Charge as Girls Soccer Storms Towards the Playoffs

By Adwyn Viera

Featured image credit to Laura Boyer

To say that the Barons Girls Varsity Soccer team has been dominant during the 2017 season would be nothing short of an understatement. The tone for this fall was set in their season-opener: a blowout win over Paint Branch by a 7-0 score. Now, almost at the end their season, the Barons haven’t looked back. They boast an impressive 10-1-1 record and spent more than a month ranked as the #1 team in the D.C. area by the Washington Post.

The B-CC Varsity Girls Soccer team is already drawing legitimate attention as a state-title contender, especially after big wins over other competitive schools on their schedule. Earlier this month, the Barons dominated the 4th ranked team in the area, Churchill, by a 2-0 score. Before that, B-CC traveled to Whitman looking to hand the Vikings their first loss of the season in the Battle of Bethesda.

The B-CC vs. Whitman game acted not only as an enticing matchup, but also as a fundraiser for Soccer Without Borders (SWB), an organization founded in 2006 with the intention of using soccer “as a vehicle for positive change, providing under-served youth with a toolkit to overcome obstacles to growth, inclusion, and personal success.” The event raised thousands of dollars for SWB and it was the Barons who ended up hoisting the Bethesda Trophy.

In front of a rowdy crowd of B-CC students who had come to show their support, the Barons, helped by goals from Clare Edelstein and Julia Wilson as well as some stellar play in the closing minutes by goalie Carli Boyer, ended Whitman’s bid for an undefeated season with a 2-0 victory. “The atmosphere the night of the game was so competitive yet supportive,” senior forward Lili Barrett, who interned at Soccer Without Borders this summer, said. “When we scored the first goal to break the 0-0 tie, the joy and satisfaction we all felt is totally unexplainable,” Barrett said.

Barrett has been a driving force behind the Barons’ monumental season thus far. Having scored or assisted in every game B-CC has competed in, she is arguably the most dynamic individual factor as the Barons chase a flawless season. But for Barrett, it’s all about the team. When asked about what her goals were coming into this season, she answered that she wanted to focus on being “an approachable leader who [her] teammates would be able to talk to and not be scared to give [her] feedback.” She claimed that a lot of the team’s success this season could be attributed to the strong bonds between teammates. “This year, the seniors and I really focused on inclusion both between and within grades, and I think that that’s the number one reason we’ve been doing so well.”

This increased focus on team chemistry has evidently translated well onto the field. “We’ve been moving the ball around the field a lot better during recent games, as a result finding more and more scoring opportunities,” Barrett said. “As we’ve played more and more together, we have transitioned into a rhythm of play that is really working for us.”

The Barons close out their regular season on the road against Gaithersburg and then face the playoffs with only one goal in mind. “Personally, I just want to win,” Barrett said. “We’ve been playing so well together, and everyone on this team is so talented, so I think we’re slowly starting to realize that we have a shot this year during playoffs.”