SGA releases Spirit Week schedule, students promote their own.
By: Jan Jasinski, Justin Anderson, Frannie Rosen, Simone Kulinski
An alternative Spirit Week schedule, known as “Spirit Week 2.0”, has been shared on various Snapchat stories over the past week. It is organized by a number of anonymous students. SGA officials have been offended by the initiative and invite students to follow the original themes. The only differences between the schedules happen on Tuesday on Wednesday. Below are both, for comparison:
SGA Spirit Week
- Monday: Pajama Day
- Tuesday: Dig Pink (pink outfits in support of players)
- Wednesday: USA Day
- Thursday: Blue and Gold day.
- Friday: Senior Blackout (seniors wear black, other students white)
Spirit Week 2.0:
- Monday: Pajama Day
- Tuesday: Twin Day
- Wednesday: Character Day
- Thursday: Blue and Gold day.
- Friday: Senior Blackout (seniors wear black, other students white)
