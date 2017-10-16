SGA releases Spirit Week schedule, students promote their own.

By: Jan Jasinski, Justin Anderson, Frannie Rosen, Simone Kulinski

An alternative Spirit Week schedule, known as “Spirit Week 2.0”, has been shared on various Snapchat stories over the past week. It is organized by a number of anonymous students. SGA officials have been offended by the initiative and invite students to follow the original themes. The only differences between the schedules happen on Tuesday on Wednesday. Below are both, for comparison:

SGA Spirit Week

Monday: Pajama Day

Tuesday: Dig Pink (pink outfits in support of players)

Wednesday: USA Day

Thursday: Blue and Gold day .

Friday: Senior Blackout (seniors wear black, other students white)

Spirit Week 2.0:

Monday: Pajama Day

Tuesday: Twin Day

Wednesday: Character Day

Thursday: Blue and Gold day .

Friday: Senior Blackout (seniors wear black, other students white)