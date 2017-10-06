Two goals in under a minute carry #1 ranked B-CC girls soccer over #4 Churchill, 2-0

By Matt Cohen

Feature image credit to Laura Boyer

The undefeated, number one ranked B-CC Barons girls soccer team, put their perfect record on the line as they faced the fourth ranked Churchill Bulldogs, but came out unscathed yet again with a 2-0 victory.

The Barons started the game strong, with the bulk of the early chances, and dominated possession. B-CC had free kick opportunities as well as a few runs into the box, but the team wasn’t able to convert on any.

Towards the end of the first half, play began to even out, and Churchill got a couple of looks on goal. But the Barons defense did not break, goalie Carli Boyer and the Barons defenders stymied the Bulldogs at every opportunity. At the half, the two sides remained scoreless.

Less than midway into the second half, however, the tide turned decisively. With just over 27 minutes remaining, Barons defender Sophia Wallach lined up to take a corner. Wallach sent a beautiful ball into the box, curling tightly around the near post and into the back of the net for a stunning goal, giving B-CC a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Barons forward Lili Barrett was running down the field with the ball, beat a Churchill defender, and found just the goalie in the way of a second goal for her team. Barrett fired a rocket towards the far corner of the net. The Bulldogs goalie was left helpless as the ball scorched into the goal. With Barrett’s ninth goal of the year (good for seventh place in the D.C. metro area according to The Washington Post), the Barons took a 2-0 lead.

After the flurry of goals, the Barons had to maintain their lead for about 26 more minutes. However, Churchill barely made B-CC break a sweat, as the Barons cruised to victory.

The 2-0 victory kept the Barons undefeated, improving their record to 8-0-0. This was the sixth clean sheet for a team that has allowed just two goals all season. With the win, the number one ranked Barons now have two wins over teams ranked in the Washington Post top 10 (Churchill and Whitman). Both the win over Churchill and the win over Whitman came by a 2-0 score. With such an impressive resume, the Barons remain one of the favorites to bring home a state title this season.