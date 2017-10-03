Wizards’ win over a Chinese team paints a bright outlook for Washington

By Jan Jasinski

Monday night, the Washington Wizards defeated the Guangzhou Long Lions 126 to 96 in the newly-renamed Capital One Arena (formerly known as Verizon Center).

The team showcased its bench talent, including the newly-acquired Jodie Meeks, who scored an impressive 19 points in the first half, 12 of them coming from three-pointers. “He gives us a knock-down shooter from the bench,” said head coach Scott Brooks post-game. With John Wall out to rest, Tomas Satoransky stepped in as a point-guard, scoring 13 points and 5 assists. Players otherwise known for bench-warming put big points up on the board: Sheldon Mac scored 17, Chris McCullough clocked in with 10, and Carrick Felix with 11.

Overall, the game proved that the Wizards’ bench can handle itself very well with only slight support from the starting lineup. This is very important for the near future of the team, as current starting power forward Markieff Morris is out for 6 to 8 weeks, and the team needs to find a replacement for him very soon.

The Wizards have 4 games left in the pre-season. They host the Knicks this Friday, and the Cavaliers on Sunday. Next week, they will travel to Miami to face the Heat, and then New York, where they will end their pre-season run. The games will be broadcasted on the newly-renamed NBC Sports Washington (formerly known as CSN Mid-Atlantic) and the Monumental Sports Network.

The season starts Wednesday, October 18th, when Washington hosts Philadelphia, on ESPN.